Workers tamper with women students’ belongings at state-run dormitory in İstanbul

Renovation workers at a women’s student dormitory in Zeytinburnu, İstanbul, entered students’ rooms and tampered with their personal belongings, according to images shared on social media and accounts from multiple students.

The violation prompted an investigation by the Youth and Sports Ministry, which removed the director of the Cevizlibağ Atatürk Female Student Dormitory, operated by the state-run Student Loans and Dormitories Institution (KYK).

Images shared on social media showed broken cabinet locks and intimate items defaced, including bras marked with hearts. Students said the dormitory’s entrance turnstile system had been deactivated due to ongoing renovations, allowing workers to freely access rooms.

The students discovered the violation of their privacy upon returning to the dormitory after the start of the academic year.

İlayda, a student at Marmara University staying at the dormitory, described the scene as horrifying. "The locks on our closets had been broken. Even the suitcases where I kept my clothes and underwear had been rummaged through," she told bianet. "Some of my friends found their belongings in other people’s rooms. We found razors, liquor bottles, and cigarette butts scattered on the floor and under beds. The dormitory that the administration claimed was ‘under renovation’ had been looted.”

'We’re afraid to leave our rooms at night'

Zeynep, a student from İstanbul Aydın University, said, “We don’t feel safe in the place where we’re supposed to feel safest,” adding, “One of our friends found a used condom under her bed. One of the people who ransacked the rooms even left his Instagram handle, writing under the bed, ‘Whoever is the glorious one, message me on Instagram'."

"This is not just a privacy violation, it’s outright harassment," said Zeynep. "None of the petitions we submitted to the dormitory administration have received any response.”

The renovations are still ongoing at the dormitory, which have raised safety concerns among its residents. Ebrar, a student from İstanbul University, said, “We’re afraid to leave our rooms at night. We don’t feel safe. Renovations are still ongoing, and with the card-entry system disabled, our security has been completely compromised. Anyone can walk into our rooms without any oversight.”

Students staged a protest outside the dormitory yesterday, demanding that those responsible be held accountable. They stressed that safe and affordable housing is a basic right.

"KYK will be held accountable," reads the banner (Yurtsuzlar/X)

Sevgi Kılıç, deputy chair of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) responsible for youth and sports, strongly criticized the Youth and Sports Ministry in a public statement.

“During summer break, students were forced to vacate their rooms under the pretext of ‘renovation.’ When they returned, they found their belongings stolen, closets broken, and rooms trashed,” she said. “Despite the academic year having already started, renovations are still ongoing. The card-entry system has been disabled, eliminating all security. Security guards have even blamed the victims, telling them ‘don’t dress provocatively.’

“The Youth and Sports Ministry is obligated to provide safe accommodation for young people. The disgrace at Cevizlibağ KYK Dormitory, the broader dormitory crisis, and the housing shortage across the country must be addressed. The minister must respond to these issues and accept responsibility."

Students reported that despite filing complaints, they received no replies. The dormitory administration has also declined to answer questions from the media.

Housing crisis deepens for students in Turkey

