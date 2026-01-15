TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Reports Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Special Reports Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
ECONOMY
DP: Date Published: 15.01.2026 16:27 15 January 2026 16:27
 ~  MO: Modified On: 15.01.2026 16:33 15 January 2026 16:33
Read Read:  3 minute

Workers at İzmir factory mark over 400 days on strike over union rights

Employees who have worked at rhe factory for over 20 years receive wages only slightly higher than the minimum wage, says the strike spokesperson.

Elanur Birinci

TRTürkçesini Oku
Elanur Birinci

Elanur Birinci

TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
Workers at İzmir factory mark over 400 days on strike over union rights

Workers at the Temel Conta seal factory in Kemalpaşa, İzmir, have been on strike for 402 days, demanding recognition of their union rights. They say they have endured years of working under minimum wage and unsafe conditions.

Sinem Kaya, the strike spokesperson, told bianet that the workers were fighting for their dignity and future.

“Our only demand was for our right to unionize to be recognized and for a collective bargaining agreement to be signed,” she said.

Ministry fined employer for strikebreaking

Kaya accused the employer of undermining their constitutional rights by attempting to break the strike.

“Because we were on strike, our work was being done by workers at the company’s other factory in Pınarbaşı,” she said. “The Labor Ministry documented this three times and imposed fines.”

She added that the employer is now relocating the Kemalpaşa factory to the Torbalı Pancar Organized Industrial Zone. “This is a clear attempt to break our strike,” she said.

Strike ongoing since 2024

Kaya also shared the background of union organizing efforts at the factory.

“There was an attempt to unionize in 1984 under the Turkish Metal Union, but it lost its legal standing within two years. Since then, the employers made sure no union would enter the factory again,” she said.

“We became members of a union in 2022 and waited for the court to grant it bargaining authority. When the employer refused to negotiate, we decided to strike. We began our strike at the Kemalpaşa factory on Dec 10, 2024, in coordination with the Petrol-İş Union.”

Long-time employees earning minimum wage

Kaya criticized the factory’s wage policy, noting that even veteran workers earn just slightly above the legal minimum.

“At Temel Conta, employees who’ve worked for 35, 25, or even 10 years earn only 50 to 100 liras above minimum wage,” she said. “They call this ‘above minimum wage.’ When a 20-year employee joined the strike, their monthly salary was 17,200 liras.”

Kaya, who has served as strike spokesperson for over a year, expressed strong support for the union.

“From day one, the Petrol-İş Union has stood with us,” she said. “The union has never lost the spirit of struggle that it has carried for 75 years. It taught us the importance and strength of organized resistance. With that spirit, we will continue pitching our tents in front of the factory every day and keep up the fight.”

She concluded by reaffirming the workers’ determination to continue the strike and called for support from all laborers. (EB/EMK/VK)

Origin
Istanbul
workers labor strike
Elanur Birinci
Elanur Birinci
all articles of the author
bianet Ocak 2026 stajyeri. Ege Üniversitesi 2025 mezunu. 2023-2025 Ege Üniversitesi TV'de program koordinatörü, 2021-2022 Ege ajansında Muhabirlik yaptı. bianet'te dijital içerik üretimi ve hak...

bianet Ocak 2026 stajyeri. Ege Üniversitesi 2025 mezunu. 2023-2025 Ege Üniversitesi TV'de program koordinatörü, 2021-2022 Ege ajansında Muhabirlik yaptı. bianet'te dijital içerik üretimi ve hak odaklı habercilik üzerine staj yapıyor.

show more
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
other articles
No national rollout yet for HPV vaccine despite government pledge
12 January 2026
No national rollout yet for HPV vaccine despite government pledge
Back to Top