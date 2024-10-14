TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
NEWS
Date published: 14 October 2024 13:29
 ~ Modified On: 14 October 2024 13:30
2 min Read

Worker seriously injured in Sakarya pasta factory explosion succumbs to injuries

The number of the killed in the Sep 15 explosion has risen to five.

BIA News Desk

Worker seriously injured in Sakarya pasta factory explosion succumbs to injuries

A worker who was severely injured in the Sep 15 explosion at a pasta factory in Sakarya, northwestern Turkey, has passed away. Naim Karagüzel had been receiving treatment at Kocaeli City Hospital following the blast.

Karagüzel’s funeral will be held today after the afternoon prayer in Sakarya’s Hendek district. His death brings the total number of fatalities from the explosion to five.

Deadly pasta factory explosion occurred despite recent inspection
Deadly pasta factory explosion occurred despite recent inspection
18 September 2024

The explosion occurred at the factory of Oba Makarna, one of Turkey’s leading pasta manufacturers, followed by a fire.

A total of 30 workers were injured in the explosion. Some of those injured later died from their injuries. Eray Kızıldağ, 22, passed away on Oct 4, followed by 24-year-old Güven Albayrak on Oct 9 and 26-year-old Merve Menteş on Oct 10.

In the wake of the incident, the Hendek Chief Public Prosecutor's Office launched an investigation. Seven individuals, including factory owners and managers, were summoned for questioning. Six suspects were detained, while one was released.

Following their interrogation, the factory’s manager, identified as V.U., was arrested. The other five suspects, including the factory’s owners, were released under judicial supervision. (VK)

Origin
Istanbul
work-related deaths Occupational murders
