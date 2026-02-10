Worker killed in Zonguldak coal mine operating despite official closure

A worker died after a flood hit an unlicensed coal mine yesterday in the Kilimli district of Zonguldak, northern Turkey. The mine was reportedly continuing operations despite previously being sealed by authorities.

Heavy rainfall caused the flooding at the site, where 32-year-old Uğur Erikoğlu and 41-year-old Hasan Genç were working. Other workers pulled the two men from the mine. Erikoğlu died at the Atatürk State Hospital after medical intervention, while Genç remains in intensive care.

Local press reported that the gendarmerie had sealed the mine on Sep 9. A subsequent inspection on Dec 26 confirmed the seal was intact at that time.

The father of the deceased worker, Osman Erikoğlu, told journalists that his son felt forced to work at illegal mines due to financial necessity. "Money was needed at home, diapers were needed for the child. He started at illegal mines because there was no other work," he said, as quoted by the Pusula newspaper.

He noted that his son earned 2,200 liras daily, around twice as the gross daily minimum wage. "The boss told them to continue working. I do not know if they knew the mine had been sealed. I do not know for sure because I was not there, but water apparently burst through from another spot," he added.

According to a statement from the Turkish Hard Coal Institution (TTK) on May 8, 2024, at least 44 miners died in illegal mines over the previous decade due to collapses, gas poisoning, or explosions in the region, which hosts the country's main hard coal resources. The TTK reported that inspections between Jan and May 2024 identified 157 illegal mines.

The Health and Safety Labor Watch (İSİG) reported that at least 2,105 workers died in work-related incidents in 2025. (HA/VK)