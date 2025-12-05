Work-related deaths in Turkey hit record high in November, 13 child workers killed

Turkey recorded its highest number of work-related deaths in November since 2011, excluding months significantly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, the 2023 earthquakes, and the 2014 Soma mining explosion. At least 216 workers died on the job last month, according to the monthly report released by the Health and Safety Labor Watch (İSİG), which monitor work-related deaths across the country.

This figure marks the highest monthly loss since 2011, outside of the noted extraordinary periods. The total number of workers who died on the job in the first 11 months of the year reached 1,956.

In the months preceding November, the number of deaths were 180 in January, 129 in February, 158 in March, 156 in April, 178 in May, 161 in June, 207 in July, 192 in August, 208 in September, and 171 in October.

High number of child worker fatalities

Of the 216 workers who lost their lives last month, 73 were in the construction sector, 68 in industry, 41 in services, and 34 in agriculture. The 71 deaths in the construction sector represent an all-time high for this industry in the İSİG Assembly's records.

The İSİG Assembly noted the severity of the situation in construction, stating, “We had never recorded such a high number of deceased construction workers. The deaths of 71 construction workers summarize the state of precarious employment.”

The statistics included 13 minors, four of whom were under the age of 14, forced into work. The İSİG noted that recent policies on education and impoverishment have made child labor a mass phenomenon, shifting its focus from rural to urban areas.

“Hundreds of thousands of child workers are now employed in urban factories, workshops, construction sites, shops, and shopping malls under the guise of apprentices or interns," the Assembly said. "The result is clear: the 71 child worker deaths we recorded in 2024 was the highest year for child occupational homicides. As of the end of November this year, the number of deceased child workers is 85.”

Among those killed in November were 19 women and 12 migrant workers. Only four of the deceased were members of a trade union.

Sectors and causes of death

After construction, the agriculture sector saw the second-highest number of deaths with 34, followed by the transportation sector with 31.

The distribution of occupational homicides by sector in November was:

Construction and road work: 71 workers

Agriculture and forestry: 34 workers (18 employees and 16 farmers)

Transportation: 31 workers

Trade, office, education, and cinema: 14 workers

Mining: 12 workers

Municipality and general works: 8 workers

Petrochemicals and rubber: 7 workers

Metal: 7 workers

Accommodation and entertainment: 6 workers

Energy: 5 workers

Health and social services: 4 workers

Ship, shipyard, maritime, and port: 3 workers

Defense and security: 3 workers

Textile and leather: 2 workers

Food and sugar: 1 worker

Wood and paper: 1 worker

Cement, soil, and glass: 1 worker

The cause of death breakdown showed that falls from height ranked first with 52 workers, with 85% of these incidents occurring at construction sites. Crushing and cave-ins, primarily seen in agriculture, construction, and industry, were the second leading cause with 44 deaths. Traffic and service accidents were the third, causing 39 deaths, with half of these occurring in the transportation sector.

Other causes included:

Heart attack and cerebral hemorrhage: 26 workers

Electrocution: 10 workers

Explosion and fire: 9 workers

Suicide: 9 workers

Violence: 9 workers

Poisoning and suffocation: 7 workers

Object impact and fall: 4 workers

Other reasons: 7 workers

The cities with the highest number of occupational deaths were İstanbul (24), followed by Kocaeli, Şanlıurfa, Manisa, Ankara, and İzmir. (HA/VK)