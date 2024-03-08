Women's Day celebrations in Kurdish provinces

The International Women's Day rallies began in Diyarbakır, Batman, Şırnak, Mardin, Van, Mersin, and Elazığ from noon onwards, organized by the Free Women's Movement (Tevgera Jinên Azad-TJA) and the Women's Assembly of the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) under the slogan "Bi 'jin jiyan azadiyê' ber bi azadiyê ve" (Towards freedom with 'women, life, freedom').

Diyarbakır

Women gathered at İstasyon Square in Diyarbakır, carrying banners that read "Greetings to Gülten Kışanak from Amed to Ankara," "We salute the struggle of Baluchi, Afghan, Iranian, and Pakistani women," "Jin jiyan azadî" (Women, Life, Freedom), and "We will defeat your organized evil with our organized struggle."

Various contingents, including Rosa Women's Association, DEM Party, Democratic Regions Party (DBP), and TJA, entered the rally area separately.

Şırnak

In Cizre district of Şırnak, women organized a rally where TJA members, Peace Mothers Assembly, DEM Party Şırnak Deputy and Party Spokesperson Ayşegül Doğan, DEM Party provincial and district mayoral candidates, along with hundreds of women participated.

Ayşegül Doğan, the spokesperson for the DEM Party, addressed the women during the event.

Van

At the International Women's Day rally in Van, Çiğdem Kılıçgün Uçar, Co-Chair of DBP, delivered a speech.

Uçar stated, "The system created by women in Rojava inspired courage for the freedom system of women and overturned all systems. We stand against the system imposed on us; we were, we are, and we will be. Greetings to our women comrades who led the way for us.

"We, as women, will give the strongest response to the AKP-MHP government, which positions itself as an enemy of women and Kurds. In their rule, 7,000 women were murdered. The most debated topic in elections was the co-chairmanship system. Women in prisons are providing the best answer to how women can engage in politics. We, who have taken up this struggle, will not allow male politics and a system that ignores us." (TY/VK)