Among those attending the demonstration were Peoples’ Equality and Democracy (DEM) Party Women’s Assembly spokesperson Halide Türkoğlu, lawmakers Meral Danış Beştaş and Kezban Konukçu, and YENİ Party İstanbul women’s branch chair Hatice Dursun Selli.

Calls for effective investigations

In a joint statement, protesters said women faced systematic violence in all areas of life and criticized policies that allowed perpetrators to go unpunished.

They pointed to failures to enforce restraining orders and implement preventive measures under Law No. 6284. Citing the murder of Ayşe Tokyaz, they also denounced negligence by judicial and law enforcement authorities.

"Evidence is being concealed and investigations are being delayed in cases of suspicious deaths of women. But we never tire of asking: Where is Gülistan Doku? Why is the truth behind Rojin Kabaiş’s death not being uncovered? Why is there no effective investigation into Arya’s case? Why was the demand for an investigation into the death of Poyraz, who died in prison, rejected?"

Lavin Bilge Kardaş of the Women’s Time Association read the statement in Kurdish, while Gökçe Çiçek Korkmaz of the Women’s Defense Network read it in Turkish.