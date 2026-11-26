Women march against violence amid heavy police presence in Taksim
Women and LGBTI+ activists marched through İstanbul’s Taksim neighborhood last night to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, calling for an end to gender-based violence and impunity for perpetrators.
The demonstration went ahead despite a ban on gatherings and demonstrations imposed by the Beyoğlu District Governor’s Office a day earlier. Metro stations in the area were closed, while police erected barricades and blocked several roads leading to Taksim Square and İstiklal Avenue.
Women began gathering in Tünel Square at around 5 pm, chanting slogans in the square and at nearby cafes. After police allowed the march to proceed, demonstrators made their way along Meşrutiyet Avenue.
Marchers carried photographs of women killed by men and held up a banner reading, "We are in revolt against male and state violence that threatens our lives."
Protesters lit torches and read out the names of women who had lost their lives or were in prison. They chanted slogans including "Jin, jiyan, azadî" (Woman, life, freedom), "We will not give up the nights, the streets or the squares" and "No obedience, only rebellion."
♀️ #25Kasım | Kadınlar ve LGBTİ+lar el ele "Keçe Kurdan" şarkısı eşliğinde halay çekti. 🎥 @frtysr_ https://t.co/VzWuVqKohY— bianet (@bianetorg_) November 25, 2026
Among those attending the demonstration were Peoples’ Equality and Democracy (DEM) Party Women’s Assembly spokesperson Halide Türkoğlu, lawmakers Meral Danış Beştaş and Kezban Konukçu, and YENİ Party İstanbul women’s branch chair Hatice Dursun Selli.
Calls for effective investigations
In a joint statement, protesters said women faced systematic violence in all areas of life and criticized policies that allowed perpetrators to go unpunished.
They pointed to failures to enforce restraining orders and implement preventive measures under Law No. 6284. Citing the murder of Ayşe Tokyaz, they also denounced negligence by judicial and law enforcement authorities.
"Evidence is being concealed and investigations are being delayed in cases of suspicious deaths of women. But we never tire of asking: Where is Gülistan Doku? Why is the truth behind Rojin Kabaiş’s death not being uncovered? Why is there no effective investigation into Arya’s case? Why was the demand for an investigation into the death of Poyraz, who died in prison, rejected?"
Lavin Bilge Kardaş of the Women’s Time Association read the statement in Kurdish, while Gökçe Çiçek Korkmaz of the Women’s Defense Network read it in Turkish.
'A budget for life, not war'
The statement also addressed Turkey’s withdrawal from the İstanbul Convention, debates over alimony and inheritance rights, investigations targeting LGBTI+ associations and the exploitation of women’s labor.
Protesters called for public spending to prioritize social welfare over military expenditures and policies.
♀️ #25Kasım | Direnişin Ritmi ekibi enstrümanları ile sloganlara eşlik etti. 🎥 @elanrbrnc https://t.co/8JEMgrLZeX— bianet (@bianetorg_) November 25, 2026
"We want a budget for life, not war. Our demand is clear: Resources must be allocated to care services, daycare centers, secure employment and violence prevention mechanisms that empower women," the statement said.
The demonstration ended with a pledge to continue the struggle for women’s rights.
"We have never abandoned the nights, the streets or the squares, and we will not do so in the future. We are strengthening our solidarity and our struggle." (EMK/EB/VK)