GENDER
Date published: 26 November 2025 11:54
 ~ Modified On: 26 November 2025 14:32
2 min Read

Women and LGBTI+ groups rally in İstanbul against gender-based violence

Thirteen participants were briefly detained after the demonstration concluded.

Evrim Kepenek

Enlarge Image
Women and LGBTI+ groups rally in İstanbul against gender-based violence
Photos: Evrim Kepenek/bianet

Hundreds of women and LGBTI+s gathered in İstanbul’s Taksim yesterday to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, rallying against what they described as "male state violence."

There was heavy police presence on İstiklal Avenue and the crowd was not allowed to march to the Taksim Square. Instead, they were allowed to gather in Tunnel Square on the other end of the avenue.

Chanting “Jin, jiyan, azadî” (“Woman, life, freedom”), demonstrators carried signs expressing solidarity with Palestinian women and demanding rights to work, alimony, and inheritance.

Slogans such as “You will never walk alone,” “No forgiveness; we only have one life,” and “Rise up for our rights” were frequently heard throughout the march. A large banner at the front read, “You spoke of family and morality; you exploited and murdered. Women are rising up against male-state violence.”

Peoples’ Equality and Democracy (DEM) Party deputy Meral Danış Beştaş from Erzurum was among the participants.

The group began walking along İstiklal Avenue at around 20.15, and they delivered a statement near Taksim Square.

After the protest, 13 participants were detained in Tünel Square. As journalists tried to film inside the police vehicle, officers turned off the vehicle’s interior lights. The activists were released hours later.

Activists after their release (November 25 Platform)

(EMK/VK)

Origin
Istanbul
International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women
