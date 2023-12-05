TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
NEWS
Date published: 5 December 2023 14:24
 ~ Modified On: 5 December 2023 14:26
1 min Read

Woman killed, children poisoned after stove explosion in Mardin

The explosion occurred while Betül Öztürk was firing the stove.

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin
https://static.bianet.org/haber/2023/12/05/woman-killed-children-poisoned-after-stove-explosion-in-mardin.jpg
AA

In the Teffi neighborhood of Savur, a district in Mardin, Betül Öztürk lost her life due to an explosion that occurred while she was lighting a stove.

Health teams arriving at the scene confirmed Öztürk's fatality and identified that two of her children were poisoned by the incident, Mezopotamya Agency (MA) reported.

While the children received medical treatment at Mardin Education and Research Hospital, the mother's body was taken to the morgue.

Authorities have initiated an investigation into the incident to determine the cause. (AS/VK)

