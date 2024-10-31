TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Date published: 31 October 2024 17:28
 ~ Modified On: 1 November 2024 01:06
1 min Read

Woman given suspended prison sentence for criticizing Erdoğan over Instagram ban

Kayseriloğlu spent 18 days in prison over her remarks during a vox pop.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk

Dilruba Kayserilioğlu, a woman in İzmir, received a suspended prison sentence of 11 months and 20 days for “insulting the president” during a vox pop in August. Her comments criticizing the government’s blocking of Instagram access had led to her arrest and brief imprisonment.

During the vox pop, Kayserilioğlu expressed dissatisfaction over the government’s ban on Instagram after the platform restricted some officials’ messages commemorating Palestinian leader Ismail Haniyeh, who was assassinated in Iran in early August. “If you abolish the parliamentary system and hand over the entire Republic of Turkey to a single person in the 21st century, he will treat it like his father's farm,” she had commented.

After her remarks went viral on social media, she was detained and subsequently arrested on charges of “provoking the public into hatred and hostility” and “insulting the president.”

After 18 days in prison, Kayserilioğlu was released late at night and without prior notice to her family or lawyer. She had to borrow a phone from a stranger to contact her family, she explained after her release, adding that the remote location of the prison complicated her situation. (VK)

Origin
Istanbul
insulting the president
related news
Woman released after arrest for criticizing Erdoğan over Instagram ban
30 August 2024
/haber/woman-released-after-arrest-for-criticizing-erdogan-over-instagram-ban-299163
Woman faces jail term after criticizing Erdoğan over Instagram ban
16 August 2024
/haber/woman-faces-jail-term-after-criticizing-erdogan-over-instagram-ban-298669
İzmir woman arrested after criticizing Erdoğan over Instagram ban during vox pop
13 August 2024
/haber/izmir-woman-arrested-after-criticizing-erdogan-over-instagram-ban-during-vox-pop-298515
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
