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ECOLOGY
DP: Date Published: 09.09.2026 17:30 9 September 2026 17:30
 ~  MO: Modified On: 10.09.2026 11:59 10 September 2026 11:59
Read Read:  1 minute

Wildfires across Turkey’s Mediterranean region amid dry weather

The fires affected residential areas, livestock and wild animals across the country's south.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk

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Wildfires across Turkey’s Mediterranean region amid dry weather
Kozan, Adana (Photos: AA)
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Wildfires continued to burn across three neighboring provinces on Turkey’s Mediterranean coast, with unusually low humidity and local winds complicating firefighting efforts.

The Mediterranean region, normally known for humid conditions, has experienced significantly lower humidity over the past week.

According to the General Directorate of Forestry, 406 wildfires were recorded across Turkey between Sep 1 and Sep 8, including 177 in the past three days. Of the total, 146 started in forested areas and 260 outside forests.

The fires occurred across various provinces, including Hatay, Muğla, Osmaniye, Maraş, Balıkesir, Bingöl and Bursa.

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Wildfires razed a forested area in Kaş, Antalya on Sep 1
Wildfires razed a forested area in Kaş, Antalya on Sep 1

Antalya

The most severe fires are continuing in Antalya, where crews were battling a blaze that began in a forested area in the Aksu district on the evening of Sep 7 and spread into neighboring Kepez.

The fire, which started near the Karaöz neighborhood, expanded under the influence of wind and continued to affect a wide area for a third day.

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Greenhouses destroyed in Kaş
Greenhouses destroyed in Kaş

Ground crews worked through the night, while aerial firefighting resumed after daybreak. Three planes, nine helicopters and more than 1,000 personnel were involved in the operation.

Officials said winds were periodically intensifying the flames in forested areas between Karaöz and Kızıllı.

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Flames spread to villages in Kumluca
Flames spread to villages in Kumluca

Many animals killed

Some animals died after escaping into the forest when barn doors were opened as the fire approached residential areas.

Municipal veterinary teams were treating animals suffering from burns, smoke exposure, respiratory problems and dehydration. Wildlife, including tortoises and hedgehogs, was also receiving treatment.

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A forested area razed in Kumluca
A forested area razed in Kumluca

Crews were conducting cooling operations in areas brought under control to prevent flare-ups. Hundreds of discarded glass bottles were found piled in one area, prompting officials to warn that glass left in forests can focus sunlight and potentially start fires.

The Antalya fire forced the evacuation of 254 homes in four neighborhoods in Aksu and Kepez. Eight people affected by smoke were hospitalized.

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A village in Kozan, Anada was almost completely destroyed
A village in Kozan, Anada was almost completely destroyed

Adana

Firefighting operations also continued in Adana, where a blaze that began in the Kozan district spread to parts of İmamoğlu and Aladağ because of strong winds.

Adana Governor Mustafa Yavuz said the fire in Aladağ had been brought under control in the morning, while efforts were continuing in İmamoğlu and in the area where the blaze initially started in Kozan.

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A turtle was left unscathed by the fire in Kozan
A turtle was left unscathed by the fire in Kozan

In Kozan, firefighting efforts were mainly carried out by aerial means due to the steep terrain, said the governor.

He added that weather conditions had improved after strong winds helped the fire spread over a large area the previous day. Crews were continuing to fight the flames from both the ground and the air.

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Over 800 people evacuated

Authorities evacuated 835 people from 285 households as a precaution, the governor said.

While there were no losses of human lives, the governor said, "Our forests are burning, living creatures entrusted to us in those forests are being harmed, and the biodiversity there is being damaged.”

Some homes and barns were damaged in Aladağ, Yavuz added.

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Aerial response to the fire in Bozyazı
Aerial response to the fire in Bozyazı

Mersin

In neighboring Mersin, firefighters brought a forest fire in the Bozyazı district under control after battling the blaze from the ground overnight and resuming aerial operations after daybreak.

The fire broke out in a forested area above banana greenhouses yesterday for an undetermined reason.

Regional forestry personnel and municipal firefighters brought the blaze under control, while operations continued to fully extinguish remaining hot spots.

Residential areas in Bozyazı were affected from the fire

(VK)

Origin
Istanbul
wildfires Antalya Adana Mersin
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