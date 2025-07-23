Wildfire reignites in Sakarya, prompting closure of major highway as Turkey faces multiple blazes

A wildfire in the northwestern province of Sakarya flared up again this afternoon, forcing authorities to close a major highway as Turkey continues to battle fires in several regions during an ongoing heatwave.

The fire in Sakarya’s Geyve district that erupted Jul 20 had been largely contained as of the morning, according to a statement from Agriculture and Forestry Minister İbrahim Yumaklı. However, he had warned that rising temperatures and strong winds posed renewed risks. “We are expecting higher temperatures and strong winds starting midday. Our risk perception remains high.”

The blaze affected the E-650 highway between Sakarya and Bilecik By around 4.30 pm local time, a new blaze broke out in Geyve, prompting the closure of the D-650 highway between Sakarya and Bilecik, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported. The D-650 is one of Turkey’s key north-south routes, stretching from Sakarya to the southern province of Antalya. The fire is being fought by both aerial and ground crews. Teams from the Regional Forestry Directorate, municipal fire departments, civil search and rescue groups, and local municipalities were dispatched to the scene.

Sakarya Due to the fire’s location on steep and rugged terrain, helicopters and firefighting aircraft were deployed to assist ground operations. Authorities evacuated Nuruosmaniye neighborhood as a precaution. “There’s no one left in the homes,” local resident Birol Yıldırım told AA. He said the fire was still spreading and thanked emergency teams for their efforts. In another incident, residents intervened after flames spread to a grassy area next to a house. Their response, supported by a firefighting helicopter, helped prevent the fire from escalating.