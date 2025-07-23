TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
ENVIRONMENT
Date published: 23 July 2025 18:34
 ~ Modified On: 23 July 2025 18:43
1 min Read

Wildfire reignites in Sakarya, prompting closure of major highway as Turkey faces multiple blazes

Fires continue in six cities amid a heatwave. The Sakarya fire, partly contained earlier, reportedly reignitied during heavy winds.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk

Enlarge Image
Wildfire reignites in Sakarya, prompting closure of major highway as Turkey faces multiple blazes
A sunflower field in Sakarya (Photos: AA)

A wildfire in the northwestern province of Sakarya flared up again this afternoon, forcing authorities to close a major highway as Turkey continues to battle fires in several regions during an ongoing heatwave.

The fire in Sakarya’s Geyve district that erupted Jul 20 had been largely contained as of the morning, according to a statement from Agriculture and Forestry Minister İbrahim Yumaklı. However, he had warned that rising temperatures and strong winds posed renewed risks. “We are expecting higher temperatures and strong winds starting midday. Our risk perception remains high.”

Enlarge Image
The blaze affected the E-650 highway between Sakarya and Bilecik
The blaze affected the E-650 highway between Sakarya and Bilecik

By around 4.30 pm local time, a new blaze broke out in Geyve, prompting the closure of the D-650 highway between Sakarya and Bilecik, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported. The D-650 is one of Turkey’s key north-south routes, stretching from Sakarya to the southern province of Antalya.

The fire is being fought by both aerial and ground crews. Teams from the Regional Forestry Directorate, municipal fire departments, civil search and rescue groups, and local municipalities were dispatched to the scene.

Enlarge Image
Sakarya
Sakarya

Due to the fire’s location on steep and rugged terrain, helicopters and firefighting aircraft were deployed to assist ground operations.

Authorities evacuated Nuruosmaniye neighborhood as a precaution. “There’s no one left in the homes,” local resident Birol Yıldırım told AA. He said the fire was still spreading and thanked emergency teams for their efforts.

In another incident, residents intervened after flames spread to a grassy area next to a house. Their response, supported by a firefighting helicopter, helped prevent the fire from escalating.

Enlarge Image
Manisa
Manisa

Fires in 15 cities in 19 days

Elsewhere in the country, fires continue in the provinces of Karabük, Antalya, İzmir, Manisa, Denizli, and Eskişehir, with some contained.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya stated that 61 forest fires had broken out in 15 provinces between Jul 4 and 22, and that 23 individuals had been detained in connection with the blazes. (VK)

Origin
Istanbul
wildfires
Ten firefighters killed battling wildfire in central Turkey
23 July 2025
Wildfire contained after blazing through northwest Turkey, damaging farmland, livestock shelters
17 July 2025
İzmir wildfires continue as thousands evacuated
4 July 2025
Massive wildfires sweep western Turkey as strong winds hamper response
29 June 2025
Ten firefighters killed battling wildfire in central Turkey
23 July 2025
Wildfire contained after blazing through northwest Turkey, damaging farmland, livestock shelters
17 July 2025
İzmir wildfires continue as thousands evacuated
4 July 2025
Massive wildfires sweep western Turkey as strong winds hamper response
29 June 2025
