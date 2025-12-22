TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
LIFE
22 December 2025 10:00
 22 December 2025 10:07
1 minute

Wild goats descend into valley as snow blankets mountain peaks in Dersim

Nature conservation teams are reportedly patrolling the area to prevent illegal hunting of goats, which recently occurred in another province.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk

Wild goats descend into valley as snow blankets mountain peaks in Dersim
Photos: AA

Heavy snowfall in the southeastern province of Dersim has covered the peaks of mountains reaching up to 3,000 meters in a thick layer of snow, driving wild goats into lower, milder altitudes.

Due to the cold weather and snow, the goats have descended into Munzur Valley National Park in search of food and shelter, according to Anadolu Agency (AA). The animals, which are under legal protection and cannot be hunted, were observed grazing on oak branches and dry grasses in the valley.

Wild goats are listed on the Red List of Threatened Species published by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

Teams from the Tunceli branch of the General Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks continue their patrols to protect the goats from illegal hunting activities.

In a recent incident, at least 36 mountain goats were reportedly killed in the southeastern province of Şırnak. A local ecological organization blamed the killings on "village guards," armed locals deployed by the state. Authorities have not issued a statement regarding the allegations.

15 December 2025

(EMK/VK)

