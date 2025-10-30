Eren İnönü brings together his photographs of chimneys, which he describes as the city’s “unseen monuments,” at Galeri Işık Teşvikiye.

The exhibition “Unseen Monuments” can be visited until Saturday, Nov 1.

Inspired by the industrial typology approach of Bernd and Hilla Becher, who are known for systematically and objectively photographing industrial structures, water towers, mine chimneys, warehouses, silos, and other factory buildings, İnönü reinterprets this objective view through his own aesthetic perspective, positioning the chimneys in black-and-white frames reaching toward the sky.

Architect and artist Buşra Tunç’s spatial design adds an experiential dimension to the exhibition.

We spoke with Eren İnönü about his exhibition, the chimneys he photographed, and his reasons for choosing to view the city from this perspective.

Ovaakça Natural Gas Combined Cycle Plant, Bursa, 2012.

The unseen monuments of the city

Was there a personal or visual moment that led you to the question, “Why do chimneys remain standing while everything else is torn down?”

The answer to that question is actually hidden in Casa Mila in Barcelona, in 2009. When I looked at Gaudi’s chimneys, I realized how an ordinary technical element could be transformed into an architectural expression. Then I looked back at my own past—as someone who worked in the burner industry for 40 years and saw hundreds of chimney designs and installations, I reconsidered the functional and symbolic meanings of these structures.

After the demolitions of factories and thermal power plants in İstanbul, I noticed that the chimneys always remained standing. Maybe that’s why the question “while everything is being torn down” became not a curiosity, but an awareness born from observation.

You position chimneys as a kind of “unseen monument” of the city. Can you elaborate on the word “monument”?

To me, the word monument always carries two meanings: one is to remember, the other is to forget.

Some monuments speak of heroism; others quietly mark the end of an era. Chimneys are like that. On one hand, they represent warmth, labor, and production; on the other, the exhaustion and depletion left behind by the industrial age. For me, these chimneys have already earned the right to be called monuments through their invisibility. They still carry an unremembered past up toward the sky.

Topkapı Industrial Chimneys, İstanbul, 2012. Both breathing and polluting Seeing chimneys, symbols of industrial production, as the city’s “respiratory organs”—how does this connect ecology with the collective memory of the city? If a city can breathe, it means it is at peace with its past. Chimneys are the most visible, yet also the most forgotten symbols of this breath. Today, with contemporary issues like energy production, the climate crisis, and artificial intelligence, new meanings are being attached to concepts such as “heat” and “consumption.” To me, the chimney remains a metaphor of that old energy: a presence that both breathes and pollutes. The photographs in the exhibition try to hold this duality, the sustaining and the destructive, within the same frame. How do you think the silence that chimneys carry today enters into a dialogue with the development ideals of the past? That silence actually reminds me of a very noisy past. From the first industrial initiatives of the Republic to the private sector, chimneys were always vertical symbols of “progress.” Today, the same chimneys represent abandonment more than production. That’s why their silence makes me feel both pride and sorrow. It’s a silence in which the hopes of an era are frozen in stone structures. In your photos, chimneys appear placed into the void of the sky. What does that void mean to you? That void is actually a kind of space for silence. When you photograph a chimney against a sky cleared of clouds, nothing remains but its form, its function, its history, even its location, are erased. Then you can engage the viewer only through form. Perhaps that void is the space between memory and forgetting. The place where the unseen breathes.