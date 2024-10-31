Who is Ahmet Özer, the arrested mayor of İstanbul's Esenyurt district?

Academic and politician.

He graduated at the top of his class in 1986 from Hacettepe University’s Department of Philosophy, with a minor in sociology. He completed two master’s degrees at Hacettepe, specializing in Philosophy of Science and Political Philosophy. In 1995, he earned his Ph.D. in Sociology at Hacettepe with a dissertation on the “Socio-Economic and Political Dimensions of the GAP Project.” His master’s and doctoral theses were later published as books.

In the late 1980s, Özer worked as a sociologist for the Southeastern Anatolia Project (GAP), a national development initiative, and contributed to a “Kurdish Issue Report” prepared in 1989. He also co-founded the GAP Municipalities Union in Diyarbakır, serving as its General Secretary and board member for seven years.

In 1996, Özer represented Turkey at the United Nations Habitat II Summit in İstanbul, where he presented a bilingual paper on “Migration and Urbanization.” In 1997, he conducted post-doctoral research across eight US states, focusing on democracy, human rights, presidential systems, and sociological issues. This study was later published as *September 11, Turkey-U.S. Relations, and Globalization*. In 1999, he became an Associate Professor in Political Science at Mersin University.

In 2001, the Higher Education Council (YÖK) assigned him, reportedly without due process, to Süleyman Demirel University in Isparta, later terminating his position there. In 2004, Özer won a legal case against YÖK and resumed his academic duties, eventually becoming a full professor in 2009. During his career, he has held positions as department head, center director, founding dean, vice-rector, and Senate member. He also served as the editor of the Social Sciences Journal and the chief editor of *Toros Vision*.

Özer served as Chief Advisor to the Akdeniz Municipality from 2002 to 2004 through a Mersin University appointment. He has published over 200 national and international research articles, presented 350 academic papers, and authored 38 books, including four novels and a screenplay focused on migration.

In recent years, Özer served as a faculty advisor at the Migration and Urban Studies Center of Bahçeşehir University and as a Chief Advisor to the Mayor of İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality.

He has held several leadership roles in various organizations, including President of the Scientific Committee of the Turkey-Iraq Business Council (TISİAD), and advisory positions with the Mersin Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MTSO), the Van Foundation, and others.

In 2024, he ran as a mayoral candidate for İstanbul’s Esenyurt district under the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), with endorsement from the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Equality and Democracy (DEM) Party, securing close to half of the vote.

Özer was born in 1960 in Van. (VK)