'We witnessed a historical moment'

A delegation of roughly 150 individuals from Turkey, including politicians, lawyers, rights defenders, journalists, and artists, attended the symbolic disarmament ceremony held by the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in the rural district of Sulaymaniyah in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

Following the 30-minute ceremony, the group returned to Erbil by road. Peoples’ Equality and Democracy (DEM) Party MP Saruhan Oluç, Human Rights Association (İHD) representative Gülseren Yoleri, and Ali Fuat Önder, brother of the late deputy parliament speaker and İmralı delegation member Sırrı Süreyya Önder, shared their observations from the ceremony with bianet.

Oluç: A historic moment and a new beginning

MP Saruhan Oluç described the event as the closing of a 50-year chapter and the start of a new phase. He said he was moved by the ceremony both politically and emotionally.

“Those who burned their weapons made a strong political statement,” he said. “Their message reflected loyalty to the framework laid out by Mr. Öcalan and included clear views on the legal and constitutional reforms needed in Turkey. It was a short statement, but it was dense with meaning.”

He added, “It was a deeply emotional moment, not only for them but for everyone watching. There’s a half-century of history behind this issue. It was significant to witness it firsthand.”

Oluç emphasized that the ceremony marked an important step toward a new era of democratic struggle in Turkey. “This is the beginning of a new period of democratic transformation, and it should be recognized as such."

Asked what he expected from President Recep TayyipErdoğan in light of the disarmament, Oluç responded, “We don’t know what he will say tomorrow, but our expectation is clear: the beginning of democratic reforms and a public commitment to resolving the century-old Kurdish issue through peaceful and democratic means.

“One side has fulfilled its promises, believing this to be the right course of action. The government and the state now need to take steps toward democratization. We hope to hear a message in that direction.”

Önder: I came in honor of my brother’s memory

Ali Fuat Önder, brother of the late Sırrı Süreyya Önder, who passed away on May 3, said, “This was a moment that needed to happen. My brother, who devoted his political life and personal safety to this cause, should have been here.

“Of course, just wanting something doesn’t make it so. I came here to honor his memory and to witness this historic moment. I am hopeful about what’s happening today, for our country, our people, and our future. From here on, it’s vital that this initiative becomes permanent.”

He added, “Anyone who has suffered because of this issue must approach it with urgency, seriousness, and sincerity. I believe that once peace becomes permanent, there will be no more shadows, no more obstacles ahead for this country.”

Yoleri: Everyone has a role to play

İHD’s Gülseren Yoleri said the event reaffirmed a long-held belief: “Human rights and democracy are only possible in an atmosphere of peace. Today confirmed that truth.”

She described the ceremony as a clear response to past negative judgments from the state. “From this point forward, there is a clear foundation for everyone to fulfill their responsibilities without hesitation for the establishment of democracy and peace in the country.”

“We at İHD have always fought for human rights and peace,” she said. “We’ve long insisted that such a foundation is possible. Today, we saw that it has expanded into something broader, something the whole society can support.

“As noted in today’s statement, an inventory of the weapons was recorded, and documentation regarding their secure storage was handed over to human rights organizations. This is an important step under international humanitarian law. It also increases our responsibility moving forward.”

Yoleri emphasized that civil society would continue its role and urged the state to act without delay. “We want to remind the authorities to take steps to guarantee peace and ensure this process moves forward.” (AB/VK)