'We come from a long past, and we are thinking about a long future'

What is Sırrı Süreyya Önder’s hometown? Is he Kurdish or Alevi? Which films did he make? These are among the most frequently asked questions about him online. But his story is far too deep and complex to be captured by search engines.

His life, which began in 1962 in Adıyaman, has been a journey from long-distance driving to years in prison, from cinema to politics. He collected stories from every corner of Turkey, bringing them both to the screen and to the public squares. When he entered politics, he didn’t stop telling stories—this time, raising his voice to declare that peace and a shared future were possible. During the previous resolution process to the Kurdish question, it was he who read the letter of peace to millions on Mar 21, 2015.

Sırrı Süreyya Önder is now on the road again: “We are traveling for peace with our hearts in our hands.”

As one of the most prominent figures in the discussions on a solution to the Kurdish issue, Önder was part of the İmralı delegation, which visited PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan three times, culminating in Öcalan’s historic call for the disarmament of the militant group on Feb 27.

We spoke with Sırrı Süreyya Önder, a man of long journeys and weighty words, about what is often overlooked in peace processes—and the current spirit of this one.

Meeting with Öcalan again

How does it feel for you to be in the delegation that met with Abdullah Öcalan? You saw him after years. What went through your mind at first?

I would like to answer this question by adding a personal context.

For me, pioneering politicians are, among other things, people who are in search of the truth, and this truth is public. In politics, it is not the position of the person, but rather the content of what is being expressed, spoken, and what is to be solved that attracts my attention. In other words, the goal or objective is primary for me. What we are talking about is social peace. For this, even small opinions, or opinions that may be simple for some people, are as valuable as values. Issues such as the Kurdish question and peace have always been issues that have been thought about but blocked at the point of feeling.

Feeling is understood as representing something or an idea. At the same time, when feeling is limited to a conceptless vision and confined to an emotional sphere, it is either left to one side or rendered devoid of content. In this sense, Öcalan is reconsidering a book that has almost lost its balance, the Kurds and Turks, and I am witnessing it, and the first thing that comes to my mind is that this is a historic moment and opportunity. We come from a long past and we are thinking about a long future, and from this a sense of a human race that is alive, equal, just and free... An effort to regenerate a dried branch. This is what goes through my mind...

Members of the Imrali delegation, Abdullah Öcalan and other prisoners Ömer Hayri Konar, Hamili Yıldırım and Veysi Aktaş on Feb 27, 2025. (DEM Party)

What was the mood of the delegation on the way to the talks? What thoughts occupied you along the way? And under a downpour of criticism, anxiety and reproach.

When we can't solve something, we feel frustrated. We have an attitude of dementia regarding some social and political problems. We take some medicines, but walking (suggestion, solution and promise) is as important as medicines. We are on the road for the second time... This is what distinguishes us from the ‘idle doers’: Moving. As we move, our brains and hearts open up, our perceptions increase, our level of consciousness rises, and we stand against spiritual erosion. We want to walk and of course someone will want to stop us.

In this sense, I can say about politics what Schopenhauer once said about philosophy: “Politics is a monster with many heads, each of which speaks in a different language... A politician is like a ruffian who shouts at night and disturbs people...” We were on the road, and the only map we had was İmralı... This was where the road led, and our ideal of a politician was someone who was always on the road... We were on the road again with our comrades... It is important to be understood by everyone, but it is more important to understand, develop and transform ourselves on this road. The road in front of us and the road behind us were both ours. Moreover, there were thousands of years behind us and Öcalan was weaving a rope to get out of a well that had been deepened by the rulers for years...

Me and Pervin Buldan were talking about these things on this journey.

'The angel of history'

As someone who was involved in the first process and is now once again part of this new phase, how would you define the struggle for peace in terms of a human lifetime?

Fighting for peace makes you young, and if the results are achieved, you are happy. There is a metaphor we inherited from Walter Benjamin called the Angel of History. This angel's face is turned towards the past... What appears to us as a chain of events, he sees as a single catastrophe, a catastrophe that keeps piling up the ruins and throwing them at his feet. The angel wants to stay here a little longer, to bring the dead back to life, to put the broken pieces back together. This is what I want to do in this three-day world before I go away like this angel, and I am happy to be in the company of those who want to do it. The angel cannot do it because he is called to heaven and there is no death in his life. I, on the other hand, want to see peace... The road I am walking on tells me to walk more. Like in the folk song.

Life is but a breath...

Every person tries to make sense of their life. It's nice to make sense of it with peace and freedom. It suits human beings. Sometimes a person exceeds his/her lifetime. We owe it to those who dedicated their lives to this before us.

His daughter Ceren visiting Önder at the Kocaeli Type-F High Security Prison, where he was incarcerated for about 10 months starting in late 2018.

What is the difference between your feelings during the first Resolution Process and today? How has there been a change between your hopes then and your expectations today? If you were to make a comparison, what would you say was harder/easier or different?

I mentioned the angel of history, I don't want to repeat myself; I have already expressed my feelings. The difference between two periods or two processes is related to the change of the parties, and difference already means change and every change produces movement; each party determines the difference in its own way, maybe we can call it a period of comparison and attribution of meanings. The ultimate solution is to eliminate the differences and reach a solution...

'Trying to cleanse ourselves from the sins of ages'

Looking back, is there anything you wish you could have done differently?

The only door to expressions like “we could have done it differently” or “it didn't happen” is guilt, and when you walk through this door, you are greeted by two things: Regret and sinfulness. There is nothing I regret and take the sin upon myself. We are trying to be cleansed from the sins of ages. In this matter, there is something that we see in history, philosophy and art: Forgiveness and absolution. The aim is to make the pain disappear... As long as the pain exists, the punishment and the crime grows. We have tried, we are trying again, and because we have given our lives to this, I have no regrets. I worry about when and how much we can do...

What were the most difficult or lonely moments in this process?

There is nothing that makes me feel lonely except stupidity. It is hard to deal with that. For example, Nevşin Mengü wanted me to be sent to Iran or Saudi Arabia for an internship to experience reaction. And she demanded this in a very lumpen language. Ertuğrul Özkök was obsessed with my smiley face and wrote three articles. He said that I constituted a hierarchy among those whose rights had been violated in the struggle for rights, where he never moved from his place even for a single day. I think it was my smile he was obsessed with. One day I will send him photos of me smiling while undergoing surgery and going to prison. He can listen to those who know me, he can read from those who write their memoirs, I am a person who does not forget to smile even during torture and death fasts. Sometimes I have difficulty in the face of this and similar stupidity.

What do you do in such times?

I anchor in the harbor of calm and courage. Because there is a rocky bottom with a very solid composition. The rest is the judgment of history. We will see together or with a few missing people.

*Önder, Pervin Buldan and Ahmet Türk. (DEM Party)

Peace

Should peace be seen only as a negotiation process, or is peace also a change in social memory and emotions?

It is necessary to see peace as peace...

What do you think are the biggest misconceptions in such processes?

It is necessary to avoid erroneous information, dogmatic statements such as this issue cannot be solved. The biggest mistakes are erroneous information and some criteria used to categorize erroneous information, which does not lead to an idea. Now an idea has emerged through Öcalan and we are all at the stage of this idea becoming flesh and blood. It is patience and time that matures the idea...

When you think about how the previous process ended, what is the possibility that worries you the most?

I don't want to think about negativity and bad endings, and it is not appropriate to talk about anxiety now. Fear and anxiety is when there is no idea, but now there is an idea.

What was the psychological atmosphere in your meetings with Devlet Bahçeli? Was he sincere when he spoke to you, or did you feel more of a political distance? And I am also curious about this, you were criticized for “praising” him in the Habertürk broadcast, what do you think about that?

Criticism is a serious thing; it is not necessary to be upset when it happens, but when it does not. Criticism is necessary to answer a question, to solve a problem, and it is even a guide, a map for the walking I have been talking about; as long as it is consistent, appropriate and adequate... Mr. Bahçeli shattered many taboos with a flick of his wrist. Let us remember what these are. He said that this republic is also the republic of the Kurds, and banished the denial of ‘Kurdish origin’ from language and official discourse. He invited Mr. Ocalan to the Parliament. He used the concept of “Founding Leader”. Most importantly, he said, “Let's build the future together.” I owe a debt of gratitude to everyone who said half of this.

As much as peace is a political matter for you...

Let me finish the question with one sentence: Peace is everyone living their own life... (TY/VK)