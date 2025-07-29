Water levels in Maritsa River drop, revealing pillars of historical bridge

A significant drop in water levels has been recorded in the Maritsa River in the northwestern province of Edirne, driven by extreme heat and increased evaporation.

The receding waters have exposed the stone supports of a centuries-old wooden bridge that had long remained hidden beneath the riverbed, according to Anadolu Agency (AA) reporting.

Data from the State Hydraulic Works (DSİ) show that the river’s flow at the Kirişhane Station has fallen to just 37 cubic meters per second.

Maritsa, known as Meriç in Turkish, forms a natural border between Turkey and Greece.