Warner Bros sues Fenerbahçe's Kerem Aktürkoğlu over 'Harry Potter' goal celebration

Warner Bros has filed a lawsuit against footballer Kerem Aktürkoğlu, accusing him of unauthorized use of "Harry Potter" trademarks in his goal celebrations, according to a report by the daily Sabah.

Aktürkoğlu, who currently plays for Fenerbahçe and the Turkish national team, is known for celebrating goals by mimicking a wizard casting a spell with an imaginary wand. The 27-year-old forward is nicknamed “Harry Potter” by fans for his signature celebration style.

The US-based media company filed the complaint with the İstanbul Civil Court for Intellectual and Industrial Property Rights, claiming that the player referenced “visual and audio elements” from the "Harry Potter" franchise without permission during matches.

In its filing, Warner Bros noted that trademarks such as “Harry Potter,” “Hogwarts,” and “Gryffindor” are officially registered with the Turkish Patent and Trademark Office. The company emphasized that these marks are not limited to books and films but represent a globally recognized commercial brand with substantial value.

A photo of Aktürkoğlu shared by Fenerbahçe on social media with the caption "Kerem Potter"

The complaint included a chart of trademark registrations and referenced social media content where the footballer allegedly made direct references to the brand.

Aktürkoğlu transferred to Fenerbahçe this season from the Portuguese side Benfica. He spent four years with Fenerbahçe's archrivals Galatasaray between 2020-24. He has not made a public statement regarding the lawsuit.

Kerem Aktürkoğlu performs his "Harry Potter" celebration after scoring a goal during Fenerbahçe’s Oct 24 UEFA Europa League match against German club VfB Stuttgart:

(VK)