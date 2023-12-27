Wanted with a red notice, Eric Schroeder apprehended in İstanbul

Minister of Interior Ali Yerlikaya announced that Eric Schroeder, wanted with a Red Notice for "establishing an organization with the intent of committing a crime, money laundering from the proceeds of the crime, and drug trafficking" by Germany, was apprehended in Istanbul through the Kafes-25 operation conducted by the Istanbul Police Department's Narcotics and Intelligence branches.

Yerlikaya provided the following information about the operation in a statement on his social media account:

"Eric Schroeder, apprehended in the Kafes-25 operation with a Red Notice against him, is accused by German authorities of managing drug trade in Hamburg, leading an organization with the intent to commit a crime, and money laundering from the proceeds of the crime. He is implicated in a total of 24 incidents involving 784 kilograms of marijuana and 154 kilograms of cocaine trafficking. Additionally, he is alleged to have been involved in a container robbery with Hells Angels armed criminal organization, where 1.1 tons of cocaine were stolen. Investigations revealed that he handled the financial affairs of international drug trafficker Joseph Johannes Leijdekkers in Europe and laundered his money."

Yerlikaya stated, "As a result of the operation, 41,850 Euros and 38,000 lira, along with 4 Rolex watches, 5 mobile phones with 3 SIM cards, and various passports and ID cards under different names were seized."

International suspects apprehended in recent operations Interpol Red Notice-wanted British citizen Mohammed Zakir Miah, accused of organizing drug distribution nationwide in Belgium, was apprehended in İstanbul's Büyükçekmece earlier this month. Additionally, Chen Xuefeng, a Chinese national wanted with a Red Notice for aggravated assault in Vietnam, was arrested in Bağcılar. On December 5, Shaun Monaghan, against whom Interpol issued a Red Notice for drug trafficking in the northeast region of England, was also detained in İstanbul. Three crime organization leaders, wanted with Red Notices, and one sought through an Interpol diffusion (urgent capture) message were apprehended on December 19. Thomas Josef Konrad, accused of drug trafficking in Poland, was captured in Antalya while Daniel Alexander Muller, wanted in Germany, and Chinese national Jinking Peng were arrested in İstanbul.

(AS/PE)