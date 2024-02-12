Volleyball referee Özbar to represent Turkey at Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Volleyball referee Nurper Özbar, who will serve at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, expressed her pride in representing Turkey.

Özbar stated, "I am proud to not only represent Turkey but also to be the only female referee among the eight referees representing Europe. This is indeed an additional source of pride. I am receiving congratulatory messages and words of encouragement from referee colleagues from both domestic and international arenas, which pleases me greatly."

Nurper Özbar stated that for the first time in the Olympics, there will be no reserve referee system, and each referee will officiate in a minimum of 2 matches per day.

According to the report from Anadolu Agency, Özbar stated that participating in the Olympics is a goal for all referees. She said:

"For many referees, participating in the Olympics is described as 'a dream come true.' It is indeed very challenging to qualify for the Olympics in the volleyball discipline. You need to be among the top 16 referees in the world, which we have achieved. It is a source of immense pride for me, my country, and my university. I don't have any specific goals for the Olympics."

"Simply participating in the Olympics is already a significant achievement. Ideally, I hope that our women's national team reaches the final in the Olympics. Every match in the Olympics is tough, of high quality, and at the top level, so our hearts are set on our national team reaching the final." (EMK/PE)