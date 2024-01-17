Vocational education center student dies after his head gets stuck in sheet bending machine

A 14-year-old child, who got his head stuck in a sheet bending machine at the factory where he was doing an internship in Esenyurt, İstanbul, lost his life at the hospital.

Arda Tonbul, a student at the Vocational Education Center (MESEM) doing an internship at the iron and steel factory in Akçaburgaz neighborhood, got his head stuck in the sheet bending machine on January 9 after losing his balance.

Taken to the hospital by healthcare professionals, Tonbul passed away 7 days later despite interventions. Tonbul's body was sent to his hometown Giresun to be buried.

The factory manager H.Ö. and Occupational Health and Safety Specialist Ö.K. were detained as part of the investigation initiated into the incident. Both were arrested after the procedures at the police station..

Meanwhile, footage of the 14-year-old getting his head stuck in the sheet bending machine at the workplace has been obtained.

Vocational Education Centers

Vocational Education Centers (MESEM) are vocational schools located at the secondary education level, affiliated with the Ministry of National Education. These schools were established by a decision published in the Official Gazette on December 9, 2016.

Apprenticeship training has been included in formal and mandatory education. With this decision, the goal was for apprentice students to learn their professions on the job through the master-apprentice relationship rooted in the guild culture.

The education at the Vocational Training Center lasts for 4 years. Students receive theoretical training at school one day a week and practical training in businesses for 4 days. Vocational training continues from the first year to the final year. At the end of the third year, students take the journeyman's exam, and at the end of the fourth year, they take the master's exam.

The Ministry of National Education pays apprentice students 30% of the minimum wage, and journeyman students receive 50% of the minimum wage.

Some experts in the field of children's rights criticize Vocational Training Centers for "violating students' right to education by using them as cheap labor and legitimizing child labor." (AÖ/PE)