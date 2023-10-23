Verdict reached in the case of child abuse in Hiranur Foundation

A verdict has been reached in the case of H.K.G., who was subjected to abuse from a young age within the Hiranur Foundation associated with the Ismailağa religious sect. The court sentenced Kadir İ., who subjected H.K.G. to abuse, to 30 years in prison.

The seventh hearing of the case, in which Yusuf Ziya G., the founder of the Hiranur Foundation, was accused of forcing his daughter H.K.G. into a so-called "marriage" with then-29-year-old Kadir İ. when she was 6 years old, was held today (October 23) at the İstanbul Anatolian 2nd Heavy Penal Court.

The press was not allowed to observe the hearing due to the confidentiality order.

In the closed-door hearing the court issued the following sentences: 20 years for father Yusuf Ziya G., 30 years for Kadir İ., and 16 years and 8 months for mother Fatıma G.

A warrant for the arrest of Fatıma G. was issued following the verdict.

What happened?

BirGün daily columnist and journalist Timur Soykan wrote in his news article titled "A Dark World Swallowed a Child: Forced into a 'Marriage' in the Shadows of a Cult at the Age of 6" published on December 3, about how Yusuf Ziya G., the founder of the Hiranur Foundation associated with the Ismailağa religious sect, 'married' his daughter H.K.G. with an imam's blessing when she was only six years old. H.K.G. was subjected to sexual abuse throughout her childhood. These events came to light following H.K.G.'s complaint.

On December 7, in another article published in BirGün titled "The Photos of Shame," Soykan also shared photographs of H.K.G. wearing a bridal dress at a young age.

The Ministry of Family and Social Services issued a statement in response to the outrage on social media and announced their intervention in the case.

Following the public outcry, Kadir İ. and Yusuf Ziya G. were taken into custody and subsequently arrested based on the decision of Istanbul Anatolian 2nd Heavy Penal Court.

The indictment prepared included charges of "systematic sexual abuse of a child" and "sexual assault." Kadir İ. faced a demand for a prison sentence of no less than 30 years, while Yusuf Ziya G. and Fatma G., the parents, faced a demand for a prison sentence of no less than 18 years.

The first hearing of the trial took place on January 30. The court decided to keep the case confidential and imposed a publication ban on the case.

Court starts hearing 'child marriage in religious community' case

Sole jailed defendant released in child marriage case in Islamic community

H.K.G. case: The request that H.K.G herself should be directly heard at the court was rejected

(RT/PE)