Date published: 11 April 2024 12:41
 ~ Modified On: 11 April 2024 12:47
2 min Read

Vandalism at the grave of Kurdish lawyer Medet Serhat

A lawyer known for his advocacy of Kurdish people’s rights, Serhat was assassinated in 1994 in what is considered an extrajudicial killing.

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin
Vandalism at the grave of Kurdish lawyer Medet Serhat

Unidentified individuals have vandalized the grave of Medet Serhat, a distinguished Kurdish lawyer known for his advocacy of Kurdish people’s rights.

The attack, which occurred at the Zincirlikuyu Cemetery in İstanbul, resulted in the destruction of the gravestone and surrounding marble slabs.

Medet Serhat, who was assassinated in 1994, was known for his defense of Kurdish politicians during the Democracy Party (DEP) Trial. His son, Rumet Serhat, said the grave was intact during their last visit and the attack must have happened within the past few days.

Human rights advocate and lawyer Eren Keskin shared images of the damaged grave on social media, denouncing the attackers as racists who lack respect for the deceased. The Association of Lawyers for Freedom (ÖHD) İstanbul Branch also issued a statement condemning the racist attack and calling for the immediate apprehension and prosecution of those responsible. 

Medet Serhat (1931-1994) was a lawyer known for his advocacy for Kurdish identity and rights, which led to multiple imprisonments. He was one of the founding members of the Kurdish People and Freedom Foundation.

Serhat was assassinated on November 12, 1994, outside his home in Erenköy, İstanbul. His driver was also killed in the attack, and his wife survived with disabilities. The exact individuals or groups responsible for his assassination have not been publicly identified. (EMK/VK)

