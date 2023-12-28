'Using posting the Turkish flag as an injunction does not elevate the flag'

Ruşen Fırat, whom the Hınıs Peace Criminal Judgeship sentenced to 'posting the Turkish flag' as part of the judicial control measure in scope of an investigation concerning his previous social media posts, has received 8.5 million views on his posts on X.

Numerous threatening and insulting comments, including torture images taken from various movies, have been added to Fırat's posts. Among the comments, there are threats that include Fırat's home address.

Sheikh Said's grandson ordered to share Turkish flag on social media as penalty

Ruşen Fırat's lawyer, Ensar Fırat, told bianet that his client had to share posts due to the court decision stating that he 'must share the Turkish flag, otherwise he will be arrested.'

Lawyer Fırat mentioned that they have conducted the necessary investigations regarding comments and quotes containing insults and threats, and they are in preparation to make the required criminal complaints.

Fırat stated that they will also apply for a protection order during the day, adding that their client is an ordinary person without any involvement in politics, struggling with severe health problems for years. Lawyer Fırat continued his statement as follows:

Such a judicial control measure is entirely arbitrary and has no precedent. As a result of this arbitrary decision, all social media accounts of my client were exposed, and he was subjected to intense insults and threats. Using the sharing of the Turkish flag as a precautionary measure or a reason for punishment does not elevate the flag; on the contrary, considering it as a punishment for one's own citizens is the biggest insult to the flag."

