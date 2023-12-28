TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
NEWS
Date published: 28 December 2023 16:52
 ~ Modified On: 28 December 2023 17:24
2 min Read

LAWYER ENSAR FIRAT:

'Using posting the Turkish flag as an injunction does not elevate the flag'

Ruşen Fırat, the grandson of Sheikh Said, who was sentenced to share the Turkish flag in his posts every day during his judicial control period, has received thousands of interactions on his posts, including threat messages containing Fırat's home address.

BIA News Desk
BIA News Desk
Ruşen Fırat, whom the Hınıs Peace Criminal Judgeship sentenced to 'posting the Turkish flag' as part of the judicial control measure  in scope of an investigation concerning his previous social media posts, has received 8.5 million views on his posts on X.

Numerous threatening and insulting comments, including torture images taken from various movies, have been added to Fırat's posts. Among the comments, there are threats that include Fırat's home address.

Sheikh Said
Sheikh Said's grandson ordered to share Turkish flag on social media as penalty
Today 14:18

Ruşen Fırat's lawyer, Ensar Fırat, told bianet that his client had to share posts due to the court decision stating that he 'must share the Turkish flag, otherwise he will be arrested.'

Lawyer Fırat mentioned that they have conducted the necessary investigations regarding comments and quotes containing insults and threats, and they are in preparation to make the required criminal complaints.

Fırat stated that they will also apply for a protection order during the day, adding that their client is an ordinary person without any involvement in politics, struggling with severe health problems for years. Lawyer Fırat continued his statement as follows:

Such a judicial control measure is entirely arbitrary and has no precedent. As a result of this arbitrary decision, all social media accounts of my client were exposed, and he was subjected to intense insults and threats.

Using the sharing of the Turkish flag as a precautionary measure or a reason for punishment does not elevate the flag; on the contrary, considering it as a punishment for one's own citizens is the biggest insult to the flag."

(BA/HA/PE)

