NEWS
9 March 2026 14:45
 9 March 2026 14:55
Read Read:  2 minute

US suspends consular operations in southern Turkey, orders diplomats lo leave

The embassy also urged US citizens to exercise caution in public places, especially those frequented by westerners, citing "heightened risks of anti-U.S. or anti-Israel sentiment."

BIA News Desk

Enlarge Image
The US has suspended consular services at its mission in southeastern Turkey and ordered the departure of non-emergency personnel and their families, citing growing regional security concerns linked to the ongoing conflict between the US-Israel alliance and Iran.

The US Embassy in Ankara announced in a statement today that all consular services at the US Consulate General in Adana, southern Turkey.

"On March 9, 2026, the Department of State ordered non-emergency U.S. government employees and U.S. government employee family members to leave Consulate General Adana due to the safety risks," the embassy said. "Americans in southeast Türkiye are strongly encouraged to depart now."

US citizens in need of consular assistance are advised to contact either the US Embassy in Ankara or the Consulate General in İstanbul.

The embassy also urged US citizens to exercise caution in public places, especially those frequented by westerners, citing "heightened risks of anti-U.S. or anti-Israel sentiment."

Missiles in eastern Mediterranean

The decision comes amid missile and drone activity in the eastern Mediterranean. On Mar 4, Turkish authorities reported that a NATO air defense systems in the Mediterranean intercepted an Iranian ballistic missile approaching Turkey's airspace.

Iran, which has launched missile and drone barrages on Israel and US assets in the region, has denied targeting Turkey, Azerbaijan, or Cyprus, describing incidents in these countries as possible false flag attacks.

(VK)

Origin
Istanbul
United States Iran war
