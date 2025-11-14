US ambassador to Turkey named in newly released Epstein communications

Newly disclosed emails reveal correspondence between convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and Thomas Barrack, the US ambassador to Turkey and President Donald Trump's special envoy for Syria.

The emails, dated 2016, were part of a trove of over 20,000 pages of documents released on Nov 12 by Democrat members of the US House Oversight Committee. The move followed criticism from Republicans that Democrats were selectively publishing Epstein-related material.

In one of the exchanges, Epstein wrote to Barrack asking for “photos of you and child -- make me smile.” In another message, Barrack mentioned receiving frequent media inquiries about Trump and former US President Bill Clinton, saying he tried to avoid commenting. “A few times I have been ambushed on the street with questions but am more careful now," he wrote.

The emails were also addressed to journalist Michael Wolff and Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s longtime associate who was later convicted on charges related to Epstein’s sex trafficking operations.

Epstein was found dead in his prison cell on Aug 10, 2019. His death was officially ruled a suicide by hanging, though the circumstances have been widely questioned.

Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year sentence in the US after being convicted on charges related to the sexual abuse and trafficking of minors. (VK)