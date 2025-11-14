TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Reports Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Special Reports Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
WORLD
Date published: 14 November 2025 12:46
 ~ Modified On: 14 November 2025 12:57
2 min Read

US ambassador to Turkey named in newly released Epstein communications

Epstein asked Barrack to "send the photos of you and child" according to emails released by the US Democracts.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk

Enlarge Image
US ambassador to Turkey named in newly released Epstein communications

Newly disclosed emails reveal correspondence between convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and Thomas Barrack, the US ambassador to Turkey and President Donald Trump's special envoy for Syria.

The emails, dated 2016, were part of a trove of over 20,000 pages of documents released on Nov 12 by Democrat members of the US House Oversight Committee. The move followed criticism from Republicans that Democrats were selectively publishing Epstein-related material.

In one of the exchanges, Epstein wrote to Barrack asking for “photos of you and child -- make me smile.” In another message, Barrack mentioned receiving frequent media inquiries about Trump and former US President Bill Clinton, saying he tried to avoid commenting. “A few times I have been ambushed on the street with questions but am more careful now," he wrote.

The emails were also addressed to journalist Michael Wolff and Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s longtime associate who was later convicted on charges related to Epstein’s sex trafficking operations.

Epstein was found dead in his prison cell on Aug 10, 2019. His death was officially ruled a suicide by hanging, though the circumstances have been widely questioned.

Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year sentence in the US after being convicted on charges related to the sexual abuse and trafficking of minors. (VK)

Origin
Istanbul
tom barrack
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
Back to Top