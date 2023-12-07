Urfa mufti to Özak Textile workers: 'Vacate the mosque; this is not a protest venue'

The collective action initiated by the workers of Özak Textile, operating in the Urfa Organized Industrial Zone, against pressure to change unions and dismissals, which began on November 27, has now been ongoing for 11 days.

Today (December 7) workers affiliated with the United Textile, Weaving, and Leather Workers' Union (BİRTEK-SEN), attempting to reach the front of the factory, were once again obstructed by the gendarmerie.

The union announced that it has given the factory management until noon to accept the workers' demands; otherwise, the workers will march to the front of the factory.

With this announcement the union reiterated the demands that the workers laid off because they joined the union should be reinstated; that the pressure on the workers at the factory to resign or to change unions should stop; that the wages for the days on collective action should also be paid; and that their union, which has the majority of the workers as members should be recognized as the authorized union.

Later on the workers who were not allowed to go to the front of the factory, sought refuge in the courtyard of the Organized Industrial Zone Mosque to escape the rain.

Here, the workers expressed their displeasure upon the statement of Urfa Provincial Mufti Ramazan Tolan, "Vacate the mosque; this is not a protest venue."

In the footage shared by BİRTEK-SEN, Özak Textile workers can be heard saying, "The state has even enlisted the provincial mufti. They are trying to expel us from God's house," and "Are we also forbidden from seeking refuge in God's house?"

Özak Textile workers in collective action in Urfa had been taken into custody by the gendarmerie and later released yesterday. (VC/PE)