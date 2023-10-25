University students will receive technology support
The 'Decision on Providing Technological Device and Internet Support to Higher Education Students' has been published in the Official Gazette.
According to the decision, mobile phones and computer devices with a final sale price not exceeding 9,500 lira can be used for purchases made with electronically issued invoices.
The internet support provided for these students will be free for 12 months, limited to one line, with a maximum monthly limit of 10 GB, totaling 120 GB annually.
The decision states that second-hand device purchases are not covered by the support, and each student can use the support amount once, and up to a maximum of 5,500 lira.
If irregularities are detected, it will be reclaimed with interest
The decision, which will come into effect on November 1, 2023, includes the following provisions:
Mobile phone devices will be used exclusively by the beneficiary for a minimum of two full years from the date of benefiting from the support.
In the event of a violation of the conditions specified in the decision and the determination of irregular use of the support, the amount of support used will be reclaimed from the beneficiary, along with interest calculated at the default interest rate specified in the law, from the date of payment.
The support will be covered from the budget allocated for this purpose by the Ministry of Youth and Sports. (RT/PE)