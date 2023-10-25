University students will receive technology support

The 'Decision on Providing Technological Device and Internet Support to Higher Education Students' has been published in the Official Gazette.

According to the decision, mobile phones and computer devices with a final sale price not exceeding 9,500 lira can be used for purchases made with electronically issued invoices.

The internet support provided for these students will be free for 12 months, limited to one line, with a maximum monthly limit of 10 GB, totaling 120 GB annually.

The decision states that second-hand device purchases are not covered by the support, and each student can use the support amount once, and up to a maximum of 5,500 lira.

If irregularities are detected, it will be reclaimed with interest

The decision, which will come into effect on November 1, 2023, includes the following provisions: