NEWS
Date published: 9 October 2023 14:47
 ~ Modified On: 9 October 2023 14:48
1 min Read

University students’ cost of living further increases in İstanbul, shows survey

For those living in a three-person household, the monthly cost for a student has risen by 134% in a year, surpassing the minimum wage, reaching 12,535 liras from the previous 5,357 liras.

BIA News Desk
The İstanbul Planning Agency (IPA), affiliated with the İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality, has released the "University Students' Student Cost of Living Survey."

According to the survey, the cost of living for a university student staying in a private dormitory has nearly doubled (a 184.46% increase) within a year. For those living in a three-person household, the monthly cost for a student has risen by 134% in a year, surpassing the minimum wage, reaching 12,535 liras from the previous 5,357 liras.

The survey, conducted by the IPA based on September 2023 data, calculates how the monthly and yearly cost of living for a university student living in Istanbul has changed.

The calculation was based on primary and secondary data related to essential spending categories such as "housing, grocery and dining expenses, bill payments, culture and arts, stationery, personal care, transportation." Irregular expenses like clothing and technology were calculated annually. (AÖ/VK)

