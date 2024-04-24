Union condemns crackdown on pro-Kurdish media in Turkey, Belgium

In a recent wave of crackdowns, Turkish authorities have detained nine Kurdish journalists following home raids in three cities, while Belgian police conducted raids on Medya Haber TV and Sterk TV channels. The DİSK Basın-İş journalists’ union has publicly condemned these actions, which they view as systematic violations of press freedom and the public's right to information.

During a press conference held at the union's headquarters in Şişli, İstanbul, union board member İzel Sezer criticized the government's ongoing pressure on the media. "We wake up to a new raid targeting the press almost every day in Turkey. Despite varying justifications, the constant is the systematic violation of the press, journalistic activities, and the public's right to information by those in power,” he said.

The crackdown is reportedly linked to an investigation dating back two years, details of which remain concealed from lawyers and the press, as per a decision by prosecutors. Sezer highlighted the secrecy surrounding the charges and the investigation process.

Nine Kurdish journalists detained in house raids

Simultaneously, Belgian federal police raided the Brussels studios of Stêrk TV and Medya Haber TV. Sezer pointed out the timing of these raids, coinciding with intensified diplomatic activities related to Turkey's potential military operations in Iraq and Syria, suggesting a strategy of 'killing the truth first in war.'

Sezer also warned that the raids on Kurdish media outlets in Europe represent a new danger, indicating that restrictions on press and journalistic activities are becoming a subject of interstate bargaining.

Asserting the inviolability of the public's right to information and the illegality of hindering journalistic activities under the constitution, European norms, and laws, Sezer called for the immediate release of the detained journalists. (VC/VK)