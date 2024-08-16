TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
NEWS
Date published: 16 August 2024 14:48
 ~ Modified On: 16 August 2024 17:20
2 min Read

Uncontained wildfire threatens residential, industrial areas in Turkey’s İzmir

Some summer houses and a dog shelter have been evacuated as the blaze advances.

BIA News Desk
BIA News Desk
Uncontained wildfire threatens residential, industrial areas in Turkey’s İzmir
Photos: AA

Firefighters continue to battle a wildfire that erupted late yesterday in the Karşıyaka district of İzmir, western Turkey,. 

Despite ongoing efforts, the fire remains uncontrolled and poses a growing threat to nearby residential areas in Turkey’s third-largest city. Some residents of summer houses in the area have been evacuated to safety under the supervision of the gendarmerie. 

As the day progressed, the flames reached the Örnekköy Industrial Site, where they spread to several businesses, including a recycling plant, marble, cable, and wood processing facilities, as well as furniture workshops.

As daylight broke, aerial support was mobilized to assist ground teams in combating the blaze. The fire, fueled by strong winds, is being fought with four planes, five helicopters, 19 fire trucks, four water supply vehicles, two bulldozers, and four ground crews, according to Anadolu Agency (AA). Helicopters have encountered difficulties due to the intense winds in the region, hampering firefighting efforts.

The İzmir Metropolitan Municipality has issued a public notice, stating that several roads have been closed due to the advancing fire. These include routes leading to Doğançay and Sancaklı neighborhoods, the road from Yeni Girne Street to Zübeyde Hanım neighborhood, Baş Pehlivan Karaali Street toward the seaside courts, and roads leading to Bayraklı TOKİ 6th Stage.

The Karşıyaka Municipality has begun evacuating animals from the Örnekköy Temporary Dog Shelter. The municipality has called on residents to assist in the evacuation by providing vehicles and animal carriers.

(TY/VK)

wildfires izmir
related news
Wildfires in western Turkey claim three lives
16 July 2024
/haber/wildfires-in-western-turkey-claim-three-lives-297531
Turkey faces fivefold increase in wildfires in June compared to last year
24 June 2024
/haber/turkey-faces-fivefold-increase-in-wildfires-in-june-compared-to-last-year-296756
Wildfire in Diyarbakır, Mardin kills 11 people, hundreds of animals
21 June 2024
/haber/wildfire-in-diyarbakir-mardin-kills-11-people-hundreds-of-animals-296683
Wildfires erupt in four cities in western Turkey
20 June 2024
/haber/wildfires-erupt-in-four-cities-in-western-turkey-296639
