Unanswered questions at COP31

COP31 in Antalya has attracted more registered participants than any of the previous 30 UN climate conferences. The Turkish government's issuance of nearly 14,000 “guest passes” has played a significant role in the record attendance.

International Energy Agency (IEA) Executive Director Fatih Birol highlighted the high turnout at a press conference today, suggesting that COP31 was proceeding successfully. However, he avoided answering a question afterward about whether electrification alone could meet global climate targets without an accelerated phaseout of coal.

The question was straightforward: If countries do not bring forward their coal phaseout plans, would electrification alone be enough to keep global warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius? Turkey is currently planning two new coal-fired power plants.

Despite efforts by his press advisers to prevent the exchange, Birol gave only a brief response: “Under current policies, we will still see a decline.” He then walked away without directly addressing the question.

Other journalists have also struggled to obtain answers, or have received responses that conflict with documented cases.

On Nov 10, COP31 President Murat Kurum was asked whether people were arrested in Turkey for participating in peaceful demonstrations.

“There are no arrests in Turkey related to any peaceful demonstration,” Kurum replied. “We have also guaranteed this to all countries at the COP assembly. We are responsible for the safety of all our guests and for maintaining peace here.”

He added that Turkey was “perhaps one of the most just countries in the world” and insisted that peaceful demonstrations did not lead to arrests.

However, a Human Rights Watch report published on Oct 13 documented interviews with 23 people who had participated in environmental protests, including cases in which participants received prison sentences.

Esra Işık, who opposed the expansion of a coal mine in Akbelen, spent 42 days in prison. Journalists covering demonstrations have also faced detention and legal proceedings.

So far, COP31 has raised serious questions about transparency.

Negotiations enter a new phase

As the week drew to a close, attention turned to a document circulated by the COP presidency.

Countries party to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) submitted proposals for a potential “cover decision,” an overarching document that can provide indications of the conference's eventual outcomes.

A cover decision is not mandatory, but it can help establish the direction of the negotiations.

The document included almost all the proposals submitted by the parties. Among them were a target to meet 35 percent of final energy consumption through electricity by 2035, the establishment of early warning systems for extreme weather events, and financial support for developing countries.

A draft decision based on these proposals could emerge early next week. However, many of the proposals are likely to be removed or substantially revised during negotiations.

With the Leaders' Summit over, access to the COP31 venue and its meetings has become easier.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres, who is approaching the end of his term, held separate meetings with civil society representatives and journalists.

Guterres highlighted the gap between what climate science demands and what current policies deliver. He also reiterated his position on the need to move away from fossil fuels.

Climate activism inside and outside COP31

Actions both inside the conference's Blue Zone and beyond the official venue have underscored that COP31 is not solely about negotiations.

An exhibition featuring embroidered portraits and personal stories of women living in areas affected by coal-fired power plants opened in the Blue Zone.

Titled “Not Fate, but Struggle; Not Coal, but Life,” the exhibition brings together works developed through a series of workshops organized by Greenpeace Turkey, artist Damla Sandal and women from Çanakkale, Zonguldak and Elbistan.

Greenpeace also placed a six-meter-tall Trojan horse outside the Konyaaltı Municipality building earlier in the day to draw attention to the connection between plastic production and the fossil fuel industry.

The conference has also seen criticism of US President Donald Trump's climate policies.

The US has had limited representation at COP31 following the Trump administration's decisions to withdraw from both the Paris Agreement and the UNFCCC.

California Governor Gavin Newsom responded by emphasizing that the US remained engaged in the fight against climate change and criticizing Trump.

Newsom is expected to be among the potential Democratic candidates in a future US presidential election.

Alternative climate summit begins in Antalya

Although a limited number of meetings will continue at the official COP31 venue on Nov 14, attention is shifting to the streets of Antalya.

The Peoples' Climate March began at 2 pm local time (GMT+3) at Aydın Kanza Park.

The march will mark the official opening of the Peoples' Climate Summit, an alternative gathering organized by climate and rights advocates.

The summit will continue with daylong events from Nov 15 through the evening of Nov 18 at the Mimar Sinan Cultural Center.

This article was translated into English using an AI tool.

(ÖG/Mİ)