UN rapporteur on Palestine to Turkey: Prevent VELA ship in Mersin from reaching Israel

Francesca Albanese, the United Nations (UN) Special Rapporteur on Palestine, urged Turkey to investigate and block the VELA ship, which is carrying military raw materials and steel to Israel, after it docked at Mersin Port.

Albanese called on Turkey to inspect the ship and prevent it from reaching Israel:

“Last night, Israel hijacked the Madleen and abducted civilians bringing baby formula to Palestinians facing induced starvation as part of Israel's ongoing destruction of Gaza.

Today, information provided by The Ditch indicates that VELA vessel docking currently in Turkey, carries steel for Israel Military Industries (IMI), in the middle of genocide.

To stop and counter Israel's crimes, including the siege and the criminalization of aid, it is even more urgent for States to comply with their legal obligation to end COMPLICITY--trade, diplomatic, academic, etc.

I urge the Turkish authorities to investigate and, if confirmed, stop this ship and its illegal cargo from reaching Israel. Together, we can make it.”

Carrying 15 containers of steel

According to marinetraffic.com, which monitors global maritime traffic, VELA is a container ship sailing under the Liberian flag. The ship is owned by Greece-based company Holler Shipping and operated by another Greek company, Costamare Shipping.

The ship is currently in Mersin, and its next scheduled destination is the port of Ashdod in Israel. It is carrying at least 15 containers of steel, loaded in Barcelona in June, intended for delivery to Israel Military Industries.

Israel Military Industries is a state-owned defense company based in Israel. The company produces armored combat vehicles, weapons, ammunition, and military technology for Israeli security forces.

The ship was previously protested by dockworkers in Australia on the grounds that it was transporting munitions to Israel. The workers had refused to load containers belonging to the Israel-based company ZIM Lines onto the vessel.

Since Israel began its attacks on the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023, at least 54,981 Palestinians have been killed and 126,920 have been injured.

Various pro-Palestinian groups organized a protest in Istanbul on Monday. Hundreds gathered, despite the overwhelming police presence. Riot police surrounded the square and erected metal barricades. The activists condemned the abduction of Greta Thunberg and others on the Madleen boat and demanded the immediate seizure of the VELA ship by the Turkish authorities.

"If the VELA ship is allowed to proceed despite appeals to prosecutors and port authorities, Turkey’s complicity in the genocide will be confirmed,” the Palestine Protest Committee wrote in its press statement. “Therefore, the cargo of the VELA must be seized immediately, an investigation must be launched, and all direct or indirect support for the genocide must stop!"

