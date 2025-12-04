Ukrainian refugee child abuse allegations reach Turkish parliament

Allegations regarding the abuse of Ukrainian refugee children in Antalya have been brought to the parliament's agenda as four depuoties submitted questions to the Family and Social Services Ministry.

The MPs questioned the ministry regarding the supervision of the hotel where the children stayed and the outcome of legal proceedings initiated after the abuse came to light.

The parliamentary questions followed an investigative report by the Ukraine-based platform Slidstvo.Info and the Turkey-based Agos newspaper. The report, published on Dec 1, detailed findings from a Mar 2024 inspection by UNICEF, Turkey’s Ombudsman Institution, and Ukrainian officials.

It revealed that two girls, aged 15 and 16, were impregnated as a result of sexual abuse by two hotel employees, and coerced by the Shostak Foundation, the charity which was responsible for their care, to sign a document stating that their interactions with the hotel staff were consensual.

A video report by Slidstvo.Info also showed children facing violence from supervisors. Children were also reportedly coerced to take part in undraising events and faced restrictive punishments if they refused.

According to the report, investigations opened in Turkey and Ukraine after the findings were closed without indictments. The children were taken back to Ukraine.

MPs criticize lack of oversight

Labor Party (EMEP) deputy Sevda Karaca criticized the handling of the situation. "This incident reveals how war-victim children are abandoned to an unsupervised area under the guise of international aid and how the crimes committed are covered up with the shield of 'impunity,'" she said.

Sevilay Çelenk, an MP from the Peoples' Equality and Democracy (DEM) Party, noted that the ministry is responsible for the children. She highlighted the need for monitoring housing conditions, security, and psycho-social needs.

"These violations against children... constitute serious violations of obligations regarding both national legislation and international conventions to which we are a party," Çelenk said.

Independent lawmaker Mustafa Yeneroğlu described the situation as a "great shame" for the country. "The fact that the investigation carried out in Turkey resulted in non-prosecution, that adequate social and legal support was not provided to the victims, and that Turkish authorities did not operate an effective judicial and administrative process shows that the lack of supervision has turned into a systematic disaster."

Turhan Çömez from the Good (İYİ) Party also addressed the issue. He reminded the ministry that Turkey is obliged to protect every child on its soil against abuse, regardless of nationality.

The ministry has yet to make a statement about the issue.

Government rejects claims

The Presidency’s Communications Directorate issued a statement on Dec 1 following the publication of the report in Agos, claiming that the report contained "disinformation."

It stated that children evacuated due to the Russia-Ukraine war were placed in hotels determined by a Ukrainian foundation. This was done under the knowledge and guidance of Ukrainian authorities.

"The daily care and supervision of the children were carried out by Ukrainian officials," the statement read.

The directorate added that the Family and Social Services Ministry had offered to place the children in state institutions. However, this offer was reportedly rejected by Ukrainian authorities.

"The Family and Social Services Ministry became aware of the abuse allegations against two girls following the return of the Ukrainian children to their country," the statement noted.

The directorate stated that the ministry immediately filed a criminal complaint despite the lack of an official notification or prior complaint. However, it did not provide information regarding the outcome of the investigation in Turkey or whether it is still ongoing. (VK)