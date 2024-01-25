Uğur Mumcu was commemorated on the 31st anniversary of his assassination

Journalist and author Uğur Mumcu was commemorated yesterday (January 24) on the 31st anniversary of his assassination.

The first memorial ceremony took place in front of Mumcu's residence in Ankara, Çankaya, where he was targeted in a bomb attack on January 24, 1993. Citizens laid carnations and lit candles at the Monument of Unsolved Murders located here.

According to the news from the Anadolu Agency, numerous individuals attended the commemoration ceremony, including the Mumcu family, the Republican People's Party (CHP) Chairperson Özgür Özel, Ankara Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Mansur Yavaş, Çankaya Municipality Mayor Alper Taşdelen, Erdal Beşikçioğlu, the CHP candidate for Etimesgut Municipality, and several CHP members of parliament.

Before the ceremony, Özel visited Uğur Mumcu's home, where he met with Mumcu's spouse Güldal Mumcu and their children.

Following the meeting, the Mumcu family and Özgür Özel laid carnations and lit candles at the Monument of Unsolved Murders and the site where Uğur Mumcu lost his life.

“Most courageous advocate of republican values”

In a statement to the press after the ceremony, Özgür Özel emphasized that the bomb that exploded on this street 31 years ago attacked the "values that make the republic a republic."

Describing Uğur Mumcu as the most courageous advocate of republican values, Özel stated that Mumcu carried his resilience, fighting spirit, and the light of enlightenment to every corner within the country's borders.

"Real perpetrators not revealed"

Using the expression "Uğur Mumcu is a candle that has been burning for 31 years, a candle burning against the darkness," Özgür Özel continued:

"The real perpetrators of this massacre, this murder, have not been revealed. In fact, this murder is a crime where the perpetrators were known before it was committed. Whoever Uğur Mumcu writes about in his book 'Rabıta,' those are the perpetrators. In the book 'Pope-Mafia-Ağca,' whoever is described regarding state-mafia relations and international connections, they are the perpetrators. The infiltrated sects that Uğur Mumcu fought against within the state, they are the perpetrators. We have been waiting for 31 years for the perpetrators of this murder to be exposed. But some say, 'If we pull one brick, the whole wall will collapse, and we will all be buried underneath.' This statement is protective and concealing of the deep state. The day will come when we pull that brick, and they will all be buried underneath. This country will be at ease after that day. Honest, upright, and Atatürkist individuals cannot be at ease in this country until they are buried underneath."

Commemoration at the graveside

The second commemoration ceremony for Uğur Mumcu took place at Cebeci Asri Cemetery. Uğur Mumcu's graveside commemoration event was attended by his spouse Güldal Mumcu, daughter Özge Mumcu Aybars, son Özgür Mumcu, as well as some politicians and admirers.

His wife and children laid red carnations and lit a candle at Uğur Mumcu's grave. Citizens also paid their respects to Mumcu by leaving red carnations at his gravesite.

