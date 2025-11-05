Two workers trapped in northern Turkey quarry collapse

Two workers were trapped after a collapse at a gravel quarry in Ordu, northern Turkey, according to reports in local media.

The incident occurred in the Fatsa district, near the Çamaş junction, at a site operated by a private company. A 22-year-old excavator operator and another worker became trapped under the rubble during excavation.

Emergency teams, Ordu Metropolitan Municipality fire crews, and nearby construction machinery, were dispatched to the scene. Rescue efforts are ongoing as teams work to reach the trapped workers.

Ordu Olay nwspaper reported that explosives had been detonated at the site earlier in the day. It remains unclear whether the collapse was linked to the detonation.

(VK)