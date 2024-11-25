Two workers killed in landslide at marble quarry on Marmara Island

A landslide at a marble quarry on Balıkesir’s Marmara Island claimed the lives of two workers.

Ahmet Özmen and Mustafa Dak were trapped under large marble blocks that slid down with the cascading earth. Emergency response teams were dispatched to the scene following the incident.

The teams recovered the body of Ahmet Özmen after an extensive operation. Using heavy machinery, they later retrieved the remains of Mustafa Dak from beneath the marble blocks.

Both bodies were transported to the morgue at Marmara State Hospital. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the landslide. (VK)