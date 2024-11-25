TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
NEWS
Date published: 25 November 2024 11:14
 ~ Modified On: 25 November 2024 11:16
Two workers killed in landslide at marble quarry on Marmara Island

Two workers were trapped under large marble blocks that slid down with the cascading earth.

TRTürkçesini Oku

TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
Balıkesir Fire Department

A landslide at a marble quarry on Balıkesir’s Marmara Island claimed the lives of two workers.

Ahmet Özmen and Mustafa Dak were trapped under large marble blocks that slid down with the cascading earth. Emergency response teams were dispatched to the scene following the incident.

The teams recovered the body of Ahmet Özmen after an extensive operation. Using heavy machinery, they later retrieved the remains of Mustafa Dak from beneath the marble blocks.

Both bodies were transported to the morgue at Marmara State Hospital. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the landslide. (VK)

Origin
Istanbul
occupational homicide work-related deaths
