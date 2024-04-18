Two workers killed in excavation collapse in Çanakkale

A collapse during the excavation for a water canal in Lapseki, Çanakkale, has claimed the lives of two workers.

The April 17 incident left 3 workers trapped beneath the soil. The surviving worker is receiving treatment.

The collapse happened in Kangırlı village, where workers Refik Bilgiç, Tahir Ödemiş, and Sefer Arslan were buried beneath the soil during a canal excavation initiated with heavy machinery at the edge of a field. Upon receiving the emergency call, gendarmerie and emergency health teams were dispatched to the scene.

Refik Bilgiç, who managed to escape with his own efforts, was transported to Çanakkale Mehmet Akif Ersoy State Hospital. In a rescue operation, Tahir Ödemiş was extracted from the debris but succumbed to his injuries despite medical intervention.

The body of Sefer Arslan was also recovered from beneath the rubble.

(AS/VK)