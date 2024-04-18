TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
NEWS
Date published: 18 April 2024 15:03
 ~ Modified On: 18 April 2024 15:04
1 min Read

Two workers killed in excavation collapse in Çanakkale

Three workers were left beneath the soil. One of them has survived.

BIA News Desk
Two workers killed in excavation collapse in Çanakkale
AA

A collapse during the excavation for a water canal in Lapseki, Çanakkale, has claimed the lives of two workers.  

The April 17 incident left 3 workers trapped beneath the soil. The surviving worker is receiving treatment. 

The collapse happened in Kangırlı village, where workers Refik Bilgiç, Tahir Ödemiş, and Sefer Arslan were buried beneath the soil during a canal excavation initiated with heavy machinery at the edge of a field. Upon receiving the emergency call, gendarmerie and emergency health teams were dispatched to the scene. 

Refik Bilgiç, who managed to escape with his own efforts, was transported to Çanakkale Mehmet Akif Ersoy State Hospital. In a rescue operation, Tahir Ödemiş was extracted from the debris but succumbed to his injuries despite medical intervention. 

The body of Sefer Arslan was also recovered from beneath the rubble.

(AS/VK) 

work-related deaths
