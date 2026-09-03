Two voting members detained before Üsküdar deputy mayor election

Following the arrest of Republican People's Party (CHP) Üsküdar Mayor Sinem Dedetaş in late July; a deputy mayoral election was held, won by the CHP and ultimately cancelled by the judiciary. Now, as Üsküdar prepares for its second deputy mayoral election, the police detained two CHP council members yesterday, who will remain in custody for four days.

According to Article 45 of Municipal Law No. 5393, Turkish deputy mayor elections are voted on by members of the municipal council, as opposed to the public, which means that the detention of the two council members could result in a critical loss of votes for the opposition.

Deputy mayor elections can last multiple rounds if neither candidate receives the required two-thirds of total votes in the first round. The threshold subsequently drops if elections are pushed into third and fourth rounds.

Only hours after the detention of the council members, the Istanbul Governor’s Office requested that the election be held within the 4-day detention period, on Saturday, September 5 at 10am.

Opposition members accused the judiciary of being politicized.

İstanbul's Üsküdar district mayor detained in 'corruption' investigation

Background Üsküdar mayor Sinem Dedetaş was initially arrested in late July as part of an investigation into alleged irregularities in building permit procedures. The mayor’s arrest was part of a series of "corruption" probes targeting opposition-run municipalities since March last year. More than 35 mayors have been detained in corruption probe investigations, including mayors of major cities such as İstanbul, Bursa, Adana and Antalya. The opposition views these operations as politically motivated efforts orchestrated by the government to weaken their rivals. Most of these municipalities have remained under the control of the opposition, though, because the acting mayors that replace suspended ones are elected by municipal councils, where opposition parties generally hold a majority. As a result of the arrest, the Istanbul Governor’s Office convened the municipal council to elect a new acting mayor in accordance with the Municipalities Law. In the election held on August 5, the CHP candidate, Sibel Tan Çetinkaya, faced off against the Justice and Development Party (AKP) candidate, Dündar Ziya Gültekin. Neither candidate achieved the required majority, thus pushing the election into the third round. In the third round, an unexpected voter surge for the AKP candidate and some ballot invalidations sparked debates in the city council. Ultimately, CHP candidate Çetinkaya still won and was elected deputy mayor in the fourth round with 22 votes. The AKP successfully challenged Çetinkaya’s win in court, arguing that some of the votes had been declared invalid. The Istanbul 2nd Administrative Court suspended the implementation of the election decision, and rejected Üsküdar Municipality’s appeal on the decision, thus paving the way for a new deputy mayor election — the one in question. During this process the CHP also experienced some of its own internal controversies. Party executives announced that two council members, whom they alleged voted for the AKP candidate in the third round, were made to resign from the party. However, this claim has not been verified in detail by independent sources outside of the statements from the party. As preparations for this new election took place, Üsküdar Deputy Mayors Amine Cansu Çelik and Mithat Özdemir were taken into custody yesterday on Sept. 2. Additionally, First Deputy Speaker of the City Council Ali Aral and Deputy Speaker Nihat Doğan were also required to give statements but were released subsequently after. Following the arrests, the Istanbul Governor’s Office announced that the election for the new deputy mayor would be held only days later on September 5. Thirty-one opposition mayors removed from office since 2024 elections “The judiciary is political through and through” Former IMM CHP Group Spokesperson and New Party Deputy Secretary General Tarık Balyalı criticized the fact that the election is being held while voting council members remain in custody, arguing that the judiciary has become politicized. Balyalı said the judiciary, the administration, and law enforcement all acting in concert to exert pressure on the election. Balyalı said the following: The following developments have taken place following the canceled election for Deputy Mayor of Üsküdar Municipality:

First, two CHP city council members who voted for the AKP in the third round of the deputy mayor election were forced to resign from their party.

Today, four of our City Council members were summoned for questioning. Two of our City Council members were taken into custody and will remain in custody for four days.

A few hours after our City Council members were taken into custody, the Istanbul Governor’s Office set the date for the election of the new Acting Mayor.

Under these circumstances, the election for Acting Mayor will take place on Saturday, September 5, at 10:00 a.m., while our City Council members remain in custody.

Didn’t they say, “The judiciary is independent in Turkey,” right?

The judiciary in Turkey is not independent at all; on the contrary, it is “political” through and through Meanwhile, the ruling AKP said the investigation is being conducted entirely within the framework of judicial proceedings and the election schedule was determined in accordance with legal procedures — thus, denying any foul play.

(AEK/İK)