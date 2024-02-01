Two-story house damaged in earthquake collapses: Two dies, eight sustains injuries

In the district of Bozova in Şanlıurfa, a two-story house collapsed, resulting in the death of two individuals and injuries to eight others.

The incident occurred in the rural Deliler neighborhood at Cemile Arıkan's house during the early morning for reasons yet unknown.

Upon receiving reports from the locals, AFAD (Disaster and Emergency Management Authority), fire department, gendarmerie, and medical teams were dispatched to the scene.

Serdar (38), Fatma (38), Ahmet (15), Ayça (12), Açelya Urak (8), Dilber (34), Adem Arda (13), and Emre Tuna Bozkurt (10) managed to extricate themselves from the debris with their own efforts.

During the search and rescue operations, the teams discovered the lifeless body of Serap Urak (49) under the rubble. Cemile Arıkan (56), rescued injured, unfortunately, could not be saved at Bozova State Hospital.

The condition of the other injured individuals is reported to be stable.

It has been revealed that Cemile Arıkan lived alone in the house in Kahramanmaraş, which was reported to have suffered damage during the earthquakes on February 6. Her children and grandchildren had reportedly come to visit from Osmaniye in the evening.(HA/PE)