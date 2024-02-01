TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag english kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
NEWS
Date published: 1 February 2024 10:31
 ~ Modified On: 1 February 2024 10:43
1 min Read

Two-story house damaged in earthquake collapses: Two dies, eight sustains injuries

In Bozova, Şanlıurfa, a two-story house, which suffered damage during the earthquakes on February 6, collapsed. There were 10 people inside the house at the time of the incident,

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin
Enlarge Image
Two-story house damaged in earthquake collapses: Two dies, eight sustains injuries
Photo: Cebrail Caymaz, Anadolu Agency

In the district of Bozova in Şanlıurfa, a two-story house collapsed, resulting in the death of two individuals and injuries to eight others.

The incident occurred in the rural Deliler neighborhood at Cemile Arıkan's house during the early morning for reasons yet unknown.

Upon receiving reports from the locals, AFAD (Disaster and Emergency Management Authority), fire department, gendarmerie, and medical teams were dispatched to the scene.

Serdar (38), Fatma (38), Ahmet (15), Ayça (12), Açelya Urak (8), Dilber (34), Adem Arda (13), and Emre Tuna Bozkurt (10) managed to extricate themselves from the debris with their own efforts.

During the search and rescue operations, the teams discovered the lifeless body of Serap Urak (49) under the rubble. Cemile Arıkan (56), rescued injured, unfortunately, could not be saved at Bozova State Hospital.

The condition of the other injured individuals is reported to be stable.

It has been revealed that Cemile Arıkan lived alone in the house in Kahramanmaraş, which was reported to have suffered damage during the earthquakes on February 6. Her children and grandchildren had reportedly come to visit from Osmaniye in the evening.(HA/PE)

Back to Top