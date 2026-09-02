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DP: Date Published: 02.09.2026 11:00 2 September 2026 11:00
 ~  MO: Modified On: 02.09.2026 12:36 2 September 2026 12:36
Read Read:  1 minute

Two ships collide off the coast of Silivri, contact lost with 10 crew members

14 sea vessels and a Coast Guard helicopter have been dispatched to the region. Search and rescue operations continue.

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin
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Two ships collide off the coast of Silivri, contact lost with 10 crew members
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Two Turkish-flagged commercial ships collided 18 miles south of the coast of İstanbul’s Silivri district today at 3am local time, according to an announcement by the İstanbul Governor's Office.

A chemical tanker named ALSU, sailing from Kocaeli to Aliağa, collided with bulk carrier TUĞBERK İMAMOĞLU, sailing from İskenderun Port to Karadeniz Ereğli. Although initial responding teams found no visible damage on ALSU, authorities have been unable to establish contact with TUĞBERK İMAMOĞLU and its 10 crew members. 

The Ministry of Transport's Directorate General of Maritime Affairs announced on X that they suspect the TUĞBERK İMAMOĞLU had sunk. 

“Due to the TUĞBERK İMAMOĞLU vessel failing to respond to any calls and the crew members' mobile phones not being answered ... it is believed the TUĞBERK İMAMOĞLU dry cargo vessel has sunk," the Maritime Directorate said. 

The directorate also said that life-saving equipment, including an empty lifeboat from the TUĞBERK İMAMOĞLU, had been found floating on the surface.

14 sea vessels and a Coast Guard helicopter belonging to the General Directorate of Coastal Safety and the Coast Guard Marmara and Straits Command were dispatched to the scene following the accident.

Search and rescue operations continue. No statement has been made on the cause of the accident.

(NÖ/İK)

Origin
Istanbul
Silivri ship Istanbul governor's office
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