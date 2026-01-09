Two pro-Kurdish news agencies' X accounts banned in Turkey

The X accounts of the pro-Kurdish outlets Mezopotamya Agency (MA) and Jin News were blocked in Turkey following a court order.

Both accounts were withheld pursuant to a court order under Article 8/A of Law No. 5651, citing the protection of national security and public order as the reason for the ban.

Following the decision, X made the account invisible to users accessing the platform from within Turkey. MA announced its new X handle as "@maturkce2".

Law No. 5651, frequently used by Turkish authorities to regulate online content, allows for the removal of content or the blocking of access to websites and social media accounts to protect national security. (TY/VK)