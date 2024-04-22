Two prisoners go on hunger strike in solidarity with ill and disabled inmate

Human rights advocates have drawn attention to the situation of 78-year-old Mehmet Güvel, who is being held at the Buca Kırıklar High-Security Prison in İzmir, western Turkey.

During the 630th edition of the weekly “F-Sessions,” lawyer Eren Baskın emphasized the violations of prisoners' rights, highlighting the lack of adequate healthcare access and the denial of the right to be treated outside the prison for those who are critically ill.

The “high-security” prisons, abbreviated as type-S and Y are described as “literal coffins for sick prisoners.” These facilities aim for absolute isolation through architectural design and enforcement rules, intending to isolate prisoners, sever their ties with the outside world, and keep them away from their families, asserted Baskın.

Güvel, an 80% disabled inmate at 78 years old, suffers from Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome, which causes mobility and balance issues, as well as prostate cancer. His treatment was interrupted when he was arrested on February 6, 2024, while receiving cancer treatment at the Istanbul Okmeydanı Prof. Dr. Cemil Taşçıoğlu Hospital.

According to Güvel's lawyer, Doğa İncesu, the conditions at the İzmir have exacerbated Güvel's health and access to treatment, given his severe health problems, disability, and age. Alongside Güvel, Cem Dursun and Oktay Kelebek, who are also imprisoned in the same facility, have initiated a hunger strike to demand Güvel's release and better treatment options

The harsh conditions of the high-security prison have posed various difficulties for Güvel's health and treatment access. Considering his health status, severe disability, and age, advocates are calling for his immediate release and access to adequate treatment and care.

630th F Session calls on authorities to take action and urges the public to raise awareness. The protest concluded with slogans advocating for human rights and the release of sick inmates. (EMK/VK)