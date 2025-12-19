TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Reports Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Special Reports Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
GENDER
DP: Date Published: 19.12.2025 13:47 19 December 2025 13:47
 ~  MO: Modified On: 19.12.2025 14:23 19 December 2025 14:23
Read Read:  2 minute

Two men sentenced to life in prison for murder of trans woman in Diyarbakır

The perpetrators killed one trans woman and injured another in a stabbing attack last year.

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
Two men sentenced to life in prison for murder of trans woman in Diyarbakır
"Transphobia kills" (csgorselarsiv.org)

A court in Diyarbakır has sentenced two men, identified as A.A. and İ.U., to aggravated life imprisonment for the murder of Sudenaz U., a trans woman killed in 2024. The verdict was handed down on charges of "deliberate killing."

Following the hearing, lawyer Okan Altekin emphasized the role of audio recordings in the outcome of the case. He said the suspects had recorded their own conversations, believing they would not face consequences for their actions. These recordings were later submitted to the court as evidence.

The defense lawyers requested a sentence reduction on the grounds of "unjust provocation," but the court rejected the request.

bianet is Monitoring Male Violence
bianet is Monitoring Male Violence
13 December 2024

"The audio recordings clearly show the suspects protecting one another," Altekin said. "The court sentenced both of them to aggravated life imprisonment for the deliberate killing of a woman."

He added that both defendants were also convicted of attempted robbery. “This ruling is significant in the fight against violence targeting trans women. The suspects also received sentences for attempted robbery,” he said.

The Diyarbakır Bar Association’s Women’s Rights Center and the LGBTI+ Rights Commission followed and supported the legal process throughout the trial.

Background

Two men attacked two trans women with knives in Diyarbakır’s Kayapınar district on Sep 14, 2024. Both women were injured and Sudenaz U. died the following day.

After receiving treatment, the other woman, G.E., gave a statement to the police, leading to the detention of suspects A.A. and İ.U.

According to G.E.'s testimony, the suspects also committed robbery during the attack by entering the women's home. (EMK/VK)

Origin
Istanbul
trans women lgbti+s trans murder
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
Back to Top