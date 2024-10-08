Two Kurdish musicians detained in Diyarbakır

Kurdish musicians Helim Arslan, also known as Omerî, and Azad Bedran Kızılkar were detained in Diyarbakır early this morning, according Mezopotamya Agency (MA). Arslan was reportedly taken into custody at his home, while Kızılkar was arrested at the airport.

The reasons for their detention remain unclear, but it has been confirmed that both artists were taken to the local police station. There has been a growing trend of artists with ties to the Kurdish political movement being detained on terrorism-related charges, with their concerts also facing increasing restrictions.

Following the arrests, the Mezopotamya Cultural Center (MKM) issued a statement condemning the detentions, framing them as part of a broader effort by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) to suppress Kurdish culture and the arts.

“These raids and arrests targeting Kurdish musicians Azad Bedran and Helîm Omerî are an attack on the practice and preservation of Kurdish music and art,” the MKM stated.

“Such pressures will not be able to stop Kurdish culture and art. On the contrary, our struggle will ensure that they grow even stronger. We condemn the detention and pressure on Kurdish artists. Kurdish music and art cannot be silenced.” (VK)