Two Kurdish journalists killed in drone strike in northern Syria

Two Kurdish journalists, Nazım Daştan and Cihan Bilgin, were killed in a drone strike yesterday while reporting on developments in northern Syria. The attack occurred around 3.20 pm local time (GMT+3), on the road between the Tishrin Dam and the town of Sirin in the eastern countryside of Aleppo province.

The journalists were targeted by a Turkish armed drone, according to reporting from the pro-Kurdish Mezopotamya Agency (MA). The driver of their vehicle, Ezîz Hec Bozan, was injured in the strike,

The Dicle Fırat Journalists Association (DFG) condemned the killings, describing Daştan and Bilgin as courageous reporters dedicated to uncovering the truth. In a statement shared on social media, the DFG said, “Nazım and Cihan were two invaluable journalists who brought the realities of the war in northern and eastern Syria to the public. Inspired by their commitment, we will persist in relentlessly speaking the truth.”

The area has seen escalating clashes between the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army (SNA) and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) since early December. Turkey has supported the SNA with drone and artillery strikes as the conflict intensifies. (VK)