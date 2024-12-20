TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Reports Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Special Reports Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
MEDIA
Date published: 20 December 2024 10:34
 ~ Modified On: 20 December 2024 11:46
1 min Read

Two Kurdish journalists killed in drone strike in northern Syria

“Nazım and Cihan were two invaluable journalists who brought the realities of the war in northern and eastern Syria to the public. Inspired by their commitment, we will persist in relentlessly speaking the truth," said the Dicle Fırat Journalists Association (DFG).

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin
Enlarge Image
Two Kurdish journalists killed in drone strike in northern Syria

Two Kurdish journalists, Nazım Daştan and Cihan Bilgin, were killed in a drone strike yesterday while reporting on developments in northern Syria. The attack occurred around 3.20 pm local time (GMT+3), on the road between the Tishrin Dam and the town of Sirin in the eastern countryside of Aleppo province.

The journalists were targeted by a Turkish armed drone, according to reporting from the pro-Kurdish Mezopotamya Agency (MA). The driver of their vehicle, Ezîz Hec Bozan, was injured in the strike,

The Dicle Fırat Journalists Association (DFG) condemned the killings, describing Daştan and Bilgin as courageous reporters dedicated to uncovering the truth. In a statement shared on social media, the DFG said, “Nazım and Cihan were two invaluable journalists who brought the realities of the war in northern and eastern Syria to the public. Inspired by their commitment, we will persist in relentlessly speaking the truth.”

The area has seen escalating clashes between the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army (SNA) and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) since early December. Turkey has supported the SNA with drone and artillery strikes as the conflict intensifies. (VK)

Origin
Istanbul
northern syria Syria journalists killed journalists kurdish journalists
related news
Kurdish journalist dies after injury in suspected Turkish drone strike in northern Iraq
12 July 2024
/haber/kurdish-journalist-dies-after-injury-in-suspected-turkish-drone-strike-in-northern-iraq-297434
CPJ calls for investigation into drone strike on Kurdish journalists
11 July 2024
/haber/cpj-calls-for-investigation-into-drone-strike-on-kurdish-journalists-297403
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
related news
Kurdish journalist dies after injury in suspected Turkish drone strike in northern Iraq
12 July 2024
/haber/kurdish-journalist-dies-after-injury-in-suspected-turkish-drone-strike-in-northern-iraq-297434
CPJ calls for investigation into drone strike on Kurdish journalists
11 July 2024
/haber/cpj-calls-for-investigation-into-drone-strike-on-kurdish-journalists-297403
Back to Top