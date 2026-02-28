Two journalists detained over live stream of Turkey’s İncirlik Airbase amid Iran strikes

The general manager and a reporter of Koza TV, a local network in Adana, southern Turkey, have been taken into custody over the livestream of the İncirlik Airbase located in the province, according to media reports.

The detentions followed a written statement from the Adana Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office announcing an ex officio investigation into livestreams that showed the airbase.

The statement noted that "sharing images regarding the location, security arrangements, and physical structure of military facilities and bases publicly poses a risk to national security."

The statement argued that such activity "cannot be evaluated within the scope of freedom of the press and expression, and is such that it could lead to serious consequences for public order and state security."

The office added that efforts were underway to identify those involved in the broadcasts.

ANKA news agency is reportedly the among the targets of the investigation, as it broadcast a nearly 90-minute livestream titled "Operational activity at İncirlik Air Base," capturing movements at the strategic facility that hosts a significant US and NATO presence.

The investigation comes amid an air campaign against Iran by the US and Israel and Iran's retaliatory strikes. Earlier, authorities in Ankara denied the reports that Turkey was supporting the US operation. (VK)