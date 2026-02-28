TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Reports Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Special Reports Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
NEWS
DP: Date Published: 28.02.2026 16:30 28 February 2026 16:30
 ~  MO: Modified On: 28.02.2026 17:33 28 February 2026 17:33
Read Read:  2 minute

Two journalists detained over live stream of Turkey’s İncirlik Airbase amid Iran strikes

Prosecutors have launched an investigation into the livestreams, which they say pose a danger to state security.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk

Enlarge Image
Two journalists detained over live stream of Turkey’s İncirlik Airbase amid Iran strikes
İncirlik Airbase (File photo)

The general manager and a reporter of Koza TV, a local network in Adana, southern Turkey, have been taken into custody over the livestream of the İncirlik Airbase located in the province, according to media reports.

The detentions followed a written statement from the Adana Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office announcing an ex officio investigation into livestreams that showed the airbase.

The statement noted that "sharing images regarding the location, security arrangements, and physical structure of military facilities and bases publicly poses a risk to national security."

The statement argued that such activity "cannot be evaluated within the scope of freedom of the press and expression, and is such that it could lead to serious consequences for public order and state security."

The office added that efforts were underway to identify those involved in the broadcasts.

ANKA news agency is reportedly the among the targets of the investigation, as it broadcast a nearly 90-minute livestream titled "Operational activity at İncirlik Air Base," capturing movements at the strategic facility that hosts a significant US and NATO presence.

The investigation comes amid an air campaign against Iran by the US and Israel and Iran's retaliatory strikes. Earlier, authorities in Ankara denied the reports that Turkey was supporting the US operation. (VK)

Origin
Istanbul
related news
Turkey denies reports of providing airspace to US for Iran strikes
Today 16:11
/haber/turkey-denies-reports-of-providing-airspace-to-us-for-iran-strikes-317201
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
related news
Turkey denies reports of providing airspace to US for Iran strikes
Today 16:11
/haber/turkey-denies-reports-of-providing-airspace-to-us-for-iran-strikes-317201
Back to Top