Two journalists detained in Rize over report on official's 'luxurious' office

Two journalists were detained today in the northern province of Rize following their reporting on renovations made to a education official’s office using state resources.

Gençağa Karafazlı, publisher of the local outlet Kuzeyteve and Rize correspondent for ANKA News Agency, and Şenol Öksüz, publisher of the local news site Haber Rize, were taken into custody in connection with a news article concerning Rize Provincial Director of National Education Halil İbrahim Akmeşe.

The Progressive Journalists Association (ÇGD) announced the detentions, stating that the journalists were brought in for questioning over their coverage. The association emphasized that the two were reporting in the public interest and demanded their immediate release.

“Those who recklessly use public funds should be held accountable, not the journalists working to inform the public and protect the public interest,” the ÇGD said.

AKP connections

Karafazlı had reported on Jun 17 that Akmeşe, less than two months after taking office, had initiated a major renovation of his office. The report claimed that the office was expanded to include a private lounge, restroom, lavatory, and a personal tea station.

The article also alleged that a sensor-activated lighting system was installed to regulate access. According to the report, different colored lights would signal the arrival of specific personnel: a press advisor for blue, a tea server for green, and a chief secretary for yellow.

The renovations reportedly included replacing existing doors, installing a new suspended ceiling, and changing wall coverings that had previously been deemed unsatisfactory.

Additionally, the article claimed that all construction work was awarded through a “direct procurement” process to Mahmut Ak, the brother of Burak Ak, who serves as the district chair of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) in central Rize. (HA/VK)