Two HEDEP members arrested on ‘terror’ charges

Two members of the People's Equality and Democracy Party (HEDEP) in Mersin have been arrested.

Naif Bulğa, a member of the Party Council (PM), and Mazlum Kaya, a member of the HEDEP Youth Council, were detained and subsequently arrested on accusations related to “terrorism.”

The charges against them stem from their activities on social media. Naif Bulğa was accused of "making propaganda for a terrorist organization" based on the content he shared on his social media accounts. In a similar vein, Mazlum Kaya faced allegations of being a "member of a terrorist organization." These allegations prompted the prosecutor to seek their detention.

Following their statements at the police station, the case was referred to the Peace Criminal Court (Sulh Ceza Hakimliği), which decided to detain both Bulğa and Kaya. The grounds for their arrest were the same, as reported by Mezopotamya Agency (MA).

HEDEP is the successor of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), which is facing closure over its alleged ties to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK). (AS/VK)